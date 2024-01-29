PGA Institute forges strategic collaboration with Torrens University - PGA of Australia

Thanks to a new strategic collaboration, PGA Institute diploma graduates will now receive credits from Torrens University, Australia’s fastest growing university, to further their studies.

All students undertaking the Diploma of Golf Management, Diploma of Sport, or Diploma of Business, will be able to use the new pathway to continue their education.

PGA of Australia General Manager for Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart, said the Torrens University partnership was another great example of how opportunities for students in the golf industry were growing.

“These new pathway options for our PGA Institute Diploma graduates are great news for anyone who wants to turn their passion for golf into a career,” he said.

“Having a highly regarded university partner such as Torrens University further validates the education and employment pathways we have in place for our PGA Institute students.

“The education and workforce development opportunities we can offer via the PGA Institute are growing every year and they’re important for our game’s future.

“A well educated workforce is vital in converting golf’s current popularity into sustainable, long-term growth.”

The PGA Institute offers education, combining business, golf training, hospitality and sport, as well as practical golf skills, to prepare students for a career in the golf industry.

Torrens University is also the first and only partner of the PGA Institute to offer bachelor degrees online, further broadening the flexible study opportunities for students.

Darryn Melrose Chief Marketing Officer, Industry Partnerships at Torrens University echoed Stewart’s excitement about the collaboration.

“This partnership not only enhances educational prospects but also establishes a seamless pathway for students transitioning from the PGA Institute to Torrens University,” he said.

“By leveraging the combined expertise of PGA and the academic excellence of Torrens, this collaboration is set to cultivate well-rounded, skilled individuals poised for a successful career in the sports industry.”

The collaboration is not only of benefit to PGA Institute students, but also PGA Members, while also offering opportunities for current Torrens University students.

“The alliance further extends to PGA Australia members, providing them with the opportunity to pursue higher education at Torrens University for future-proofing their careers,” said Melrose.

“Additionally, an exciting prospect for Torrens University students is the chance to undertake work-integrated learning at PGA Australia, equipping them with industry-specific skills and knowledge to advance in their chosen careers.”

Find out more about what the PGA Institute has to offer HERE.