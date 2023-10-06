The chase begins at the WA Open live on Foxtel and Kayo - PGA of Australia

Headlined by 16 broadcast tournaments on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, including seven co-sanctioned tournaments with the WPGA Tour of Australasia, the Summer of Golf also features the innovative Athena event and the Australian PGA Senior Championship to culminate in 182 hours of golf coverage spread across Australia and New Zealand.



Beginning today at the WA Open, the coverage will hit innovative new heights with the introduction of TrackMan ball-tracking and a variety of new fan-focused data and statistical insights.



A shift in broadcast times will give golf fans the chance to enjoy their golf later on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in prime-time twilight slots.



The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia features 16 broadcast events in a season played for almost $9 million in prizemoney, headlined by the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open where Cam Smith will headline the field.



The only place to watch every upcoming event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo, with broadcast times below (all times displayed are AEDT):



Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open

Saturday October 7 4.30pm – 7.30pm

Sunday October 8 2.30pm – 7.30pm



CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics

Saturday October 14 5pm – 8pm

Sunday October 15 2.30pm – 7.30pm



Webex Players Series South Australia

Saturday October 21 3.30pm – 6.30pm

Sunday October 22 1.30pm – 6.30pm



Queensland PGA Championship

Saturday November 4 2.30pm – 5.30pm

Sunday November 5 12.30pm – 5.30pm



Australian PGA Senior Championship

Saturday November 11 1pm – 4pm

Sunday November 12 11am – 2pm



Gippsland Super 6

Saturday November 11 4pm – 7pm

Sunday November 12 2pm – 7pm



Victorian PGA Championship

Saturday November 18 4pm – 7pm

Sunday November 19 2pm – 7pm



Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Thursday November 23 12pm – 5pm

Friday November 24 12pm – 5pm

Saturday November 25 12pm – 5pm

Sunday November 26 12pm – 5pm



The ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Thursday November 30 12pm – 5pm

Friday December 1 12pm – 5pm

Saturday December 2 2pm – 7pm

Sunday December 3 1pm – 6pm



2024 Heritage Classic

Saturday January 13 4pm – 7pm

Sunday January 14 2pm – 7pm



Webex Players Series Murray River

Saturday January 20 4pm – 7pm

Sunday January 21 2pm – 7pm



Webex Players Series Victoria

Saturday January 27 4pm – 7pm

Sunday January 28 2pm – 7pm



2024 Vic Open

Thursday February 1 3pm – 7pm

Friday February 2 3pm – 7pm

Saturday February 3 3pm – 7pm

Sunday February 4 3pm – 7pm



Webex Players Series Sydney

Saturday February 10 4pm – 7pm

Sunday February 11 2pm – 7pm



Webex Players Series Hunter Valley

Saturday February 17 4pm – 7pm

Sunday February 12 2pm – 7pm



The Athena

Saturday February 23 3pm – 7pm

Sunday February 24 3pm – 7pm



New Zealand Open

Thursday February 29 1pm – 5pm

Friday March 1 1pm – 5pm

Saturday March 2 1pm – 5pm

Sunday March 3 1pm – 5pm



The National

Saturday March 16 1pm – 5pm

Sunday March 17 4pm – 7pm