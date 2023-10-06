The chase begins at the WA Open live on Foxtel and Kayo - PGA of Australia

Foxtel and Kayo Sports will be bringing more golf to homes across the country than ever before with 18 tournaments from the 2023/24 Australasian Summer of Golf to be broadcast live.
Headlined by 16 broadcast tournaments on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, including seven co-sanctioned tournaments with the WPGA Tour of Australasia, the Summer of Golf also features the innovative Athena event and the Australian PGA Senior Championship to culminate in 182 hours of golf coverage spread across Australia and New Zealand.
Beginning today at the WA Open, the coverage will hit innovative new heights with the introduction of TrackMan ball-tracking and a variety of new fan-focused data and statistical insights.
A shift in broadcast times will give golf fans the chance to enjoy their golf later on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in prime-time twilight slots.
The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia features 16 broadcast events in a season played for almost $9 million in prizemoney, headlined by the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open where Cam Smith will headline the field.
The only place to watch every upcoming event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo, with broadcast times below (all times displayed are AEDT):
Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open
Saturday October 7 4.30pm – 7.30pm
Sunday October 8 2.30pm – 7.30pm
CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics
Saturday October 14 5pm – 8pm
Sunday October 15 2.30pm – 7.30pm
Webex Players Series South Australia
Saturday October 21 3.30pm – 6.30pm
Sunday October 22 1.30pm – 6.30pm
Queensland PGA Championship
Saturday November 4 2.30pm – 5.30pm
Sunday November 5 12.30pm – 5.30pm
Australian PGA Senior Championship
Saturday November 11 1pm – 4pm
Sunday November 12 11am – 2pm
Gippsland Super 6
Saturday November 11 4pm – 7pm
Sunday November 12 2pm – 7pm
Victorian PGA Championship
Saturday November 18 4pm – 7pm
Sunday November 19 2pm – 7pm
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
Thursday November 23 12pm – 5pm
Friday November 24 12pm – 5pm
Saturday November 25 12pm – 5pm
Sunday November 26 12pm – 5pm
The ISPS HANDA Australian Open
Thursday November 30 12pm – 5pm
Friday December 1 12pm – 5pm
Saturday December 2 2pm – 7pm
Sunday December 3 1pm – 6pm
2024 Heritage Classic
Saturday January 13 4pm – 7pm
Sunday January 14 2pm – 7pm
Webex Players Series Murray River
Saturday January 20 4pm – 7pm
Sunday January 21 2pm – 7pm
Webex Players Series Victoria
Saturday January 27 4pm – 7pm
Sunday January 28 2pm – 7pm
2024 Vic Open
Thursday February 1 3pm – 7pm
Friday February 2 3pm – 7pm
Saturday February 3 3pm – 7pm
Sunday February 4 3pm – 7pm
Webex Players Series Sydney
Saturday February 10 4pm – 7pm
Sunday February 11 2pm – 7pm
Webex Players Series Hunter Valley
Saturday February 17 4pm – 7pm
Sunday February 12 2pm – 7pm
The Athena
Saturday February 23 3pm – 7pm
Sunday February 24 3pm – 7pm
New Zealand Open
Thursday February 29 1pm – 5pm
Friday March 1 1pm – 5pm
Saturday March 2 1pm – 5pm
Sunday March 3 1pm – 5pm
The National
Saturday March 16 1pm – 5pm
Sunday March 17 4pm – 7pm