Students inspired by a sustainable future at PGA Institute - PGA of Australia

PGA Institute students have been given a sense of where a career in golf could lead them as Kate Torgersen – owner of Environmental Golf Solutions Australia (EGSA) – shared her experiences with the Diploma of Golf Management cohort on Monday.

Torgersen, who established EGSA in 2013 to help drive the golf industry towards a more sustainable future, took the chance to educate PGA Institute students on the benefit and importance of becoming leaders in sports sustainability – and the role that golf clubs and facilities play.

The PGA’s RTO Manager, Suzanne Burns, was thrilled to welcome Torgersen and is excited by the prospect of having guest speakers from a wide range of roles share their insights with students at the PGA Institute.

“The guest speakers we are able to attract help to provide our students with real-life experiences and an understanding of what working in the golf industry can look like for them,” Burns said.

“It is important that we continue to utilise our industry networks to provide our students with the most up-to-date knowledge and trends from within the golf industry.”

Torgersen shared information on some of the recent projects she has been working on; from increasing the presence of native grasses on Australian courses, to sourcing environmentally-friendly golf products and even setting up a community kitchen and garden at Sandhurst Club – home of the PGA Golf Learning Hub.

A wonderful example of someone who has combined her passion for horticulture and sustainability with a career in golf, Burns is confident the students will benefit from Torgersen’s visit.

“We were very fortunate to have her here and our students were inspired by the extent of the positive impact that the golf industry can have on the environment and the role they can play in it,” Burns explained.

“She really is a wonderful example of the sorts of careers that everyone – and in particular women – can have in the golf industry.”

The PGA Golf Learning Hub – home of the PGA’s various education programs – serves to provide everyone an entry point into a career in golf. It will be hosting its inaugural Open Day incorporating the Women in Golf Careers Showcase on Saturday, 19 November.

A world-first in golf education, the Open Day will give visitors the opportunity to learn about all of the PGA’s training and education courses and better understand the range of golf-industry career opportunities that exist.

