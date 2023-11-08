Stubbs in familiar territory at Gippsland Super 6 - PGA of Australia

Inspired by amateur Pheonix Campbell’s win at the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee last week, Jasper Stubbs is fired up to continue his good form at Warragul Country Club in the Gippsland Super 6 starting tomorrow (Thursday).

Having grown up in another Gippsland town, Bairnsdale, before his family moved to Melbourne, Stubbs has played many of the region’s courses, including Warragul, a number of times, giving him a bank of experience to call on in the latest event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

Coming off his incredible win at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship a fortnight ago, Stubbs has had a whirlwind period filled with interviews, celebrations, phone calls, and more golf.

The 21-year-old flew straight to Auckland from Royal Melbourne the day after his win to defend his New Zealand amateur title. Bowing out in the round of 16 after a strong performance in the strokeplay qualifying, Stubbs admits fatigue had caught up with him.

“My game still feels in pretty good shape, and I think I’m a little more rested for this week than I was for New Zealand,” he said.

“Being closer to Bairnsdale is pretty cool, and back in the country environment.

“Seeing (Campbell) do what he did on the back-nine last week was pretty cool… I think I spurred him on a little bit, and he’s spurred me on again this week.

“The course is looking good and the greens are firm and fast so it should be a good week for everyone.”

Campbell has chosen not to turn professional so is not playing this week, however three of this season’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners will be in Lachlan Barker, Ben Eccles and Austin Bautista.

Kiwi Michael Hendry is back again this week after his return to the Tour at Nudgee following his battle with leukemia, while Andrew Martin who was third on last season’s Order of Merit, will play in his first Tour event since the NT PGA in August.

Also in the field are Stubbs’ AAC companions Jack Buchanan, Max Charles, and Jye Pickin.

Play begins at 7:15am ADST tomorrow.

The first 54 holes of strokeplay will decide who advances to the six-hole knockout matchplay contests on the final day.

The draw can be found here.