Strange takes stranglehold of Spalding Park Open - PGA of Australia

Two-time European Tour winner Scott Strange took full advantage of dry morning conditions to open up a five-stroke lead after Round 1 of the Mitchell and Brown Spalding Park Open.

The 36-hole $35,000 Spalding Park Open is one of the most popular stops of the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series but it was all Strange on day one at Spalding Park Golf Club north of Geraldton.

Strange was safely ensconced in the clubhouse when rain began to lash the course in the afternoon, his round of eight-under 64 an unlikely target for those in the later wave.

Simon Houston continued his strong recent form with a round of three-under 69 to be Strange’s closest competitor, Rick Kulacz, Daniel Fox, Ryan Haywood and Haydn Barron all in a share of third after rounds of two-under 70.

But they have ground to make up after Strange took a stranglehold on top spot.

Making the most of the drier morning conditions, Strange began his round with a birdie at the par-5 10th and began to pick up pace with three birdies on the trot from the par-3 14th.

There was a slight stumble with a bogey at the par-3 fourth but he answered in emphatic fashion, finishing his round with five consecutive birdies to end the day at eight-under.

The second round commences at 7.30am on Saturday with the overnight leaders teeing off from 11am.

Click here for Round 1 scores.