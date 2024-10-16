Stolz rules at ACT Senior PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz extended his lead on the 2024 PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit with a come-from-behind victory at the ACT Senior PGA Championship.

The Queenslander snared his ninth title of the year with rounds of 67-64 at Fairbairn Golf Club to overhaul American Perry Parker who had led following an opening day 64.

A 9-under-par total gave Stolz a two-shot margin over Parker, with a further three shots to Victorian John Wade and NSW’s Grahame Stinson.

It was a successful title defence for Stolz, who won the one-day pro-am at the course in 2023. That event was so successful the Fairbairn club wanted to go bigger and took on the new title across 36 holes.

The on-course entertainment wasn’t just restricted to the golf.

A party proved to be a big hit and included the Legends professionals having specific songs played as they approached the tee. Among the favourites – Tina Turner’s Simply the Best for Hall of Famer Peter Senior and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA for Perry Parker.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Stolz started his second round in a four-way tie for second, three shots behind Parker, alongside John Wade, Grahame Stinson and Peter Senior, and he started to reel in the American with back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth holes.

The Queenslander was on fire around the turn and into the back nine with birdies at the eighth, 10th, 11th and 13th moving him to 6-under for the day before his only dropped shot arrived at the long par-4 15th.

A closing birdie on the driveable par-4 first hole sealed the win.

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-9: Andre Stolz (Qld) 67-64

-7: Perry Parker (USA) 64-69

-4: John Wade (Vic) 67-69; Grahame Stinson (NSW) 67-69

-3: Nigel Lane (Qld) 70-67

-2: Peter Senior (Qld) 67-71; Nigel Weldon (Qld) 69-69

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour’s next stop is the Cowra Lamb Legends Pro-Am on Friday-Saturday followed by the Kent Relocation Group NSW Senior PGA Championship at Cromer Golf Club on October 21-22.