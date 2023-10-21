Stolz smashes the field at Springwood - PGA of Australia

Taking some time off the PGA Legends Tour to work on his game paid off for Andre Stolz who streeted the field at the Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro-Am in the NSW Blue Mountains.

Stolz shot a 6-under-par 63 at the Springwood Country Club to win by a massive seven shots from Darryl Purchase, Perry Parker and David Fearns.

The runaway victory was a warning shot to the rest of the Legends regulars that one of their best players is finding form ahead of the $120,000 NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona later this month and the $150,000 Nova Employment Australian Senior PGA Championship at Richmond (November 10-12).

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Stolz reeled off four straight birdies to end the front nine and after parring the short par-4 10th, added in another two birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. His two bogeys for the day came off “perfect tee shots” on the par-4 fifth and 16th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I decided I was going to skip a couple of events and have a couple of days off,” Stolz said.

“We’ve got a big stretch of tournaments coming up so I went down to Federal Golf Club in Canberra and did some really good quality work.

“It was nice to turn up fresh and I was really keen to play today.

“I also had a practice round yesterday and did a lot of really good homework. There were a few putts today that when I got up there I knew where they were going to break.

“I’m really happy to have some good form going with what’s coming up.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-6 (63): Andre Stolz

+1 (70): Darryl Purchase; Perry Parker; David Fearns

+2 (71): Shane O’Brien; Rhett McIvor; Rolan Baglin

NEXT UP

Monday will see the PGA Legends Tour visit the Fairbairn Golf Club for the TLE Fairbairn Legends Pro-Am.