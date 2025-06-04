Stephenson extends lead at Qld PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Damon Stephenson is one round away from completing an all-the-way victory in the 2025 Zigcrete QLD PGA Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes.

The leader by two shots following round one and three shots after round two, Stephenson will take a four-stroke lead into Thursday’s final round after shooting a 1-under-par 72 today.

His nearest challengers are fellow Queenslander Dylan Knox, whose 69 was the best score in round three, and ACT’s Lachlan Chamberlain who lost ground with his 73.

Chasing his biggest win as a professional, Stephenson’s steady third round included two birdies and the solitary bogey to move him to 11-under for the tournament.

“I’m in a good position,” the Gainsborough Greens associate professional said.

“I just need to execute my game plan, stick to my process and do what I’ve been doing and hopefully that’s good enough at the end of the week.

“Nothing’s going to change in terms of prep. Just go home, recover, rest up and a bit of a later tee time so a bit more sleep and get back out here tomorrow.”

Knox made his move with a back nine of 4-under 33. After being six shots behind Stephenson following round one, he has four to make up on the final day.

“I was just giving myself a lot of birdie looks and chances and that’s all I can really ask for out there, Knox, a third year associate from Indooroopilly Golf Club, said.

“I’ve really got to compliment my iron play. That’s something I’ve been working pretty hard on and I’m really happy with it.”

With the support of Brisbane-based concreting company Zigcrete, this year’s championship boasts minimum total prize money of $47,500 and has become one of the most prestigious tournaments for those on the path to becoming a PGA Professional.

Leaderboard

1 Damon Stephenson 74-69-72 (208)

T2 Dylan Knox 73-70-69 (212)

T2 Lachlan Chamberlain 69-70-73 (212)

T4 Jack Wright 70-72-73 (215)

T4 Beau Lavery 69-71-75 (215)

6 Conor Whitelock 69-77-70 (216)

7 Justin Morley 71-74-73 (218)

T8 Jordan Rooke 79-69-71 (219)

T8 Drew Herbert 72-71-76 (219)