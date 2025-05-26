Stars to turn out for North Queensland Pro-Am Series - PGA of Australia

A host of recent winners from the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia will headline the North Queensland Pro-Am Series starting at Sarina Golf Club on Saturday.

Starting May 31, Sarina Golf Club, Mackay Golf Club and Pioneer Valley Golf Club will each host a leg of the North Queensland Series that has become a popular feature on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series calendar.

This year’s North Queensland Series has drawn winners from the most recent Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season along with veterans including Marcus Fraser and Sam Brazel, both of whom have won internationally.

The Series is sponsored by Mackay Regional Council and events include the CMR Recycling Sarina Golf Club Pro-Am (May 31-June 1), the PIMS Mackay Festival of Golf and Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am.

Highlighting the quality of players visiting North Queensland, Will Bruyeres (PNG Open), Ben Henkel (Gippsland Super 6) and Cory Crawford (Victorian PGA) will be in action on the back of wins last year along with defending champion at both Mackay and Pioneer Valley and 2024/2025 National PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner, Brett Rankin.

Mayor Greg Williamson said it was tremendous to have the Mackay region hosting three events in the National PGA Pro-Am Series.

“We are very excited to welcome hundreds of players, including about 60 professionals, from all over Australia, to compete in these events in Sarina, Mackay and the Pioneer Valley,” Mayor Williamson said.

“These events are also a vital stepping stone for our talented local golfers who aspire to break into the professional circuit, as they are a pathway to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

“For the spectators, there is also a lot on offer – there are three current PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winners, three former European Tour winners and one Olympian competing.

“We can’t wait to see everyone teeing off in Mackay and look forward to a fantastic series.”

PGA of Australia National Tournament Coordinator, Peter Welden, said that the support of regional centres such as Mackay was at the heart of what makes the PGA Pro-Am Series such a success.

“Given the support these events from the local communities, it is no surprise that so many of our best players want to be part of the North Queensland Series,” said Welden.

“There is close to $100,000 in prize money to be won, including a bonus $4,500 for the player with the lowest aggregate total across the three events.

“The quality of the golf courses is outstanding and the North Queensland hospitality is exceptional. With the players we have in each field, I expect the quality of golf to be world class.”

Other former Tour winners to have entered include Dimi Papadatos, Deyen Lawson, Aaron Pike and Louis Dobbelaar.