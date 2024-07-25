Stars set to compete In NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifiers - PGA of Australia

With anticipation building for the Australian Summer of Golf and the NSW Open just months away, the stage is set for the NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Events, which are set to tee off next week on the state’s mid-north coast.

By Golf NSW

The six-event series which will travel across the state over the next two months is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Beginning Friday, August 2, South West Rocks Country Club will host the series’ first event. A full field of talented professional and amateur golfers will light up the course with their skills on the challenging and picturesque layout.

The excitement continues on Monday, August 5, as the series heads to the pristine Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Players will be vying for not only the Regional Qualifying title but also the honour of being crowned the North Coast Open Champion.

The third stop, on Thursday, August 8, is the charming Teven Valley Golf Course in the heart of the NSW Northern Rivers.

Each tournament promises two rounds of exhilarating competition, with a substantial $50,000 purse up for grabs.

Three coveted spots in the prestigious NSW Open at the magnificent Murray Downs Golf & Country Club from November 14-17 are also on the line for the top finishers not already exempt.

Over the nine days of tournament golf, plenty of top-tier players will be in action. Look out for Matt Millar, Daniel Gale, and Rick Kulacz, all previous NSW Open Regional Qualifying tournament champions, and Kade McBride, who came tantalisingly close to lifting the Kel Nagle Cup when he finished runner-up at the 2023 NSW Open at Rich River.

Local talents are also set to shine, including Kempsey’s Andrew Kirkman, the 2023 Country Champion and runner-up at this year’s NSW Amateur Championship, Sawtell’s Cameron Pollard, a three-time NSW Inclusive Champion, and Coffs Harbour’s own Jack Poutney and Andrew Campbell.

Other notable competitors include 2024 NSW Interstate Team Captain Jye Pickin, who has just turned professional; Concord Golf Club gun Blake Phillips, who has had a string of victories this year, including the Victorian Amateur; and Marcus Fraser, a former European Tour member.

The fields are packed with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winners, including Aaron Townsend (2006 NSW Open), Steve Jeffress (2014 Fiji International), Brett Rankin (2019 NT PGA Championship), Simon Hawkes (2018 Victorian Open, 2023 WA Open), and Lincoln Tighe (2014 NSW PGA Championship).

Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW, highlighted the significance of the 2024 Regional Open Qualifying Series for aspiring professionals and elite amateurs looking to kick-start their Australian Summer of Golf.

“The series offers a fantastic platform for future stars to elevate their careers, with substantial prize money and the chance to secure a spot in the NSW Open. We expect nothing short of fierce competition,” said Wilson.

Graeme Phillipson, Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, emphasised the positive impact of these tournaments on local communities.

“The Regional Open Series brings a welcome financial boost to the host clubs and their surrounding towns. The influx of players and spectators significantly benefits the local visitor economy,” Phillipson stated.

There will be free entry to each venue, giving the rare opportunity to walk the fairways alongside the players. Onlookers can witness the drama up close and personal as future stars of the sport emerge.

The final round of each event will also be broadcast via SEN and the Golf NSW Digital and social channels.

Qualifying Series Schedule

South West Rocks Country Club: August 2-4

Coffs Harbour Golf Club: August 5-7

Teven Valley Golf Course: August 8-10

Wollongong Golf Club: September 16-18

Club Catalina: September 20-22

Queanbeyan Golf Club: September 23-25

