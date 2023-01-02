Star-studded field welcomes return of Portsea Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Decorated Tour winners Marcus Fraser, Matthew Griffin and Andrew Martin have thrown their support behind the return of the $50,000 Peninsula Sotheby’s Portsea Pro-Am at the famed Portsea Golf Club on the Mornington Peninsula.

Making its return to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule for the first time since the late Jarrod Lyle triumphed in 2012, the Portsea Pro-Am has drawn established winners and today’s current stars to kick off their 2023 campaigns.

The 36-hole event teed off on Tuesday morning with media personalities and sporting identities joining the field of 48 Professionals in a tournament with rich history.

The event was first played in 1976 and won by five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson, who would defend his title in 1977 and triumph again in 1980.

Other notable winners include 1991 Open champion Ian Baker-Finch, Bob Shearer, Ian Stanley, Mike Clayton, Steven Allan and Brad Hughes.

The 2023 field includes 14 winners of PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments with the most recent ones being Tom Power-Horan (Gippsland Super 6) and Andrew Martin (Victorian PGA Championship).

Power-Horan (2013 and 2015) and Martin (2006) are also among those to have won the Portsea Open Amateur along with Fraser (2000), Kyle Michel (2016) and Lachlan Aylen (2019).

The celebrity field for Round 1 includes TV personalities Andy Lee, Andy Maher, Jo Hall and Scott McGregor, AFL footballers Rory Lobb, Max Gawn, Nathan Broad, Jordan Lewis, Brendon Goddard and Dale Thomas and legendary basketballer Mark Bradtke.

