South Africa on top at Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

The 2023 Four Nations Cup will come down to a last day shootout with South Africa, Australia and New Zealand all in contention to take the trophy away from Moonah Links.

After picking up a near-perfect result against the Internationals squad today, the PGA of South Africa team will head into the final round-robin matches in the box seat.

They hold a half-point lead over the host nation who surged into second place by winning five of their six matches against PGA of New Zealand.

The South Africans have amassed 8.5 points over the first two days to the PGA of Australia team’s eight points with New Zealand on 6.5.

In the final round of fourball and singles matches tomorrow, South Africa will take on the Kiwis with Australia against the Internationals, who have claimed just two of 12 matches so far.

After battling away in wet and breezy conditions on the Open course, the key point for South Africa to seize the overall lead came in the final match of the day when Greg Bentley and Cornel Muller saw off the Internationals’ David Tapping and Gavin Coyle 3&1.

PGA of Australia skipper Scott Laycock picked up two 1-up wins against New Zealand – in his singles duel against Chas Craig and in the fourballs with Bradley McLellan against Craig and Dongwoo Kang.

The final day’s play tomorrow will get underway at 7.10am.

LEADERBOARD: PGA of South Africa 8.5, PGA of Australia 8.0, PGA of New Zealand 6.5, Australia Internationals 2.0

Pic: PGA of South Africa’s Calvin Caldeira (left) and Duane Keun on day two of the Four Nations Cup