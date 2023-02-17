Smyth soars to third at International Series Qatar - PGA of Australia

Travis Smyth harnessed his vast experience playing on windy Sydney courses to move into a share of third through two rounds of the International Series Qatar in Doha.

The third event on the 2023 Asian Tour once again drew a strong Aussie presence with Smyth (72) and fellow Sydneysider John Lyras (73) handling the breezy conditions best to move inside the top 10 at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Out in two-over 38, an eagle at the par-5 10th got Smyth back square on his second round, making up for a bogey at 12 with a birdie at 17 to sit three shots behind leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai at two-under par.

As others struggled, Smyth came to the fore in conditions he is all too familiar with.

“I feel awesome. I was joking around saying it’s just another day back where I’m from. It’s super, super windy in Sydney,” said the South Coast native who calls St Michaels Golf Club his home club in Sydney.

“I just embraced it and felt like I got some control of my golf ball. Just tried to use the wind to my advantage and everything kind of went my way.

“I hit a few loose shots and found my ball and was able to scramble for pars. I got a little lucky combined with some good golf, so I’m stoked.”

Here's the current standings following Day 2 of the International Series Qatar. ⛳



Four players will resume their rounds on Saturday morning.https://t.co/QQChqRqIrM #ISqatar #InternationalSeries #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/BHqB9qW0uL — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) February 17, 2023

It shapes as an important two rounds for Lyras who finished in a share of second behind Jack Thompson at Asian Tour Q School.

Lyras had two birdies in his final three holes and is tied for eighth at even par.

A week on from his runner-up finish in Morocco, Mark Hensby is in a tie for 16th at four-under at the Champions Tour’s Chubb Classic in Florida, Robert Allenby just one shot back in a share of 22nd.

Adam Scott is in a tie for 17th midway through his second round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, Stephanie Kyriacou (T29) is the best of the Aussies at the Saudi Ladies International and Louis Dobbelaar and Aaron Pike are both four-under and tied for 42nd at the Thailand Classic on the DP World Tour.