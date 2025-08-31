Smith’s Four Nation’s Cup debut a dream come true - PGA of Australia

The dream of representing his country is about to become a reality as Mitchell Smith prepares to join the PGA of Australia’s Four Nation’s Cup team in Canada.

Smith and reigning PGA Professionals Championship winner Samuel Eaves are the new faces in the PGA team that will be captained by four-time PPC champion Matt Docking and feature Mount Coolum Golf Club’s TJ King for a third time.

Canada is the host nation for the biennial matches between the respective PGAs of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, the Aussies out to defend the title they won at Moonah Links in 2023.

A graduate of the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program in 2023 and based at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast, Smith has been waiting for the chance to represent on the international stage since golf was readmitted to the Olympic Games.

“Not that I ever thought that I’d play the Olympics, but it’s one of those things where I was like, imagine how cool that would be to actually play golf for Australia,” said Smith.

“It’s not really something that you do too often. It’s always pretty individual in that you go on tour and you represent Australia, but realistically you’re representing yourself more than anything.

“This is the first time I actually tried to get in, so luckily I’ve gone through.

“It’s awesome from the PGA to be able to provide us with a pathway to still be competitive in that aspect because the reality is it’s not the be-all and end-all for us.

“It’s not our career. We’re not trying to make cuts to make money but still being able to go and scratch that competitive itch a little bit is really cool.”

While ready to embrace the opportunity to mix with PGA Professionals from Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, Smith’s focus is very much on a PGA of Australia win.

He has played a half dozen rounds of the course they will be playing at The Pulpit Club at a simulator centre in Cannon Hill in Brisbane and makes no secret of his willingness to come home a winner.

“To be honest, I’m a pretty competitive person by nature,” said Smith, who became a father for the first time a month ago.

“As much as the socialising stuff will be good and I’ll definitely be keen to do that more off the course, but in all honestly, on the course I want to beat everyone.

“I’ve still got that competitive burning in my belly, so first and foremost, want to win and then socialise afterwards.

“I am really looking forward to the team aspect with a good group of fellas going over, so looking forward to being a part of that aspect as well.”

King will be the familiar face for Smith, the pair having come through the Membership Pathway Program at a similar time and played events together on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The one constant in the PGA of Australia team since the inception of the Four Nation’s Cup, King believes the contacts he has made has helped him back in his role at Mount Coolum.

“With the camaraderie amongst the players, you learn how different PGA associations run their businesses, their pro shops and coaching-wise, just get different ideas from all the other countries,” said King.

“At the end of the day, you want to win as well. During the 18 holes, there’s not much chat, but then afterwards the teams get together, have dinner together and chat.

“It’s awesome to find out how different people are doing the same job in different countries.”

The 2025 Four Nation’s Cup will be played at The Pulpit Club an hour outside Toronto from Tuesday.