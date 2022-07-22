Smedley inspired to earn first Legends Tour win - PGA of Australia

The loss of a close friend has inspired Carl Smedley to earn a maiden SParms PGA Legends Tour victory at the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am.

The first of two SParms PGA Legends Tour events in the Moreton Bay Region, 55 Professionals teed it up on Friday but none carried the emotional burden of Smedley.

Three-over through three holes in wet weather and strong winds, Smedley summoned a fightback that he credited with the loss of his friend to post one-under 71 and a two-stroke win at Bribie Island Golf Club.

“I lost a good friend this morning after a sudden stroke and it certainly puts life into perspective,” said Smedley.

“It almost felt like I was carrying a 15th club today.

“It was nice to get a win to do him proud.”

After his early struggles Smedley made birdies on the fifth, sixth, seventh, 14th and 17th holes, his only other dropped shot coming at the ninth.

After a prosperous early part of his playing career, this is Smedley’s first win on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

“Some of the toughest conditions I have played in for a while which is rare in this region for this time of year,” he added.

“I have been playing nicely heading into this week though when you are faced with a day where you merely need to limit the bogeys, it is certainly a mindset shift.”

Smedley won by two shots from current SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz (73) with Murray Lott rounding out the top three with a round of two-over 74.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now heads to Pacific Harbour Golf and Country Club for Saturday’s Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Am with players teeing off at 11am.

