Smail makes fitting farewell at NZ PGA - PGA of Australia

When David Smail enters score return to log his final round of the New Zealand PGA Championship at Gulf Harbour Country Club this afternoon, there will be two scores of interest.

There will first be his own, the last that he will submit after a 30-year career playing on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

Then there will be that of his son, Charlie.

In the ultimate signifier that time waits for no man, Smail Senior will play his final event on the tour that gave him the platform to take his game to the world as his son plays his first as a professional.

It’s an opportunity to share the same sporting stage that few families get to experience and for David, the perfect way to sign off.

“It’s quite amazing really, after 30 years of playing this tour,” David said after both he and Charlie made the cut in Auckland.

“I’ve had a lot of good experiences and a lot of fun and to be able to have my son playing in his first Aussie Tour event is really quite amazing.

“It’s a good feeling.”

Due to turn 53 in May, Smail will add to his prize money tally that places him 20th on the all-time career moneylist on the PGA Tour of Australasia before continuing his career on the Japan Seniors Tour.

It was in Japan where Smail accumulated five wins and spent the majority of his playing career, a move made possible by his foundation on the Australasian tour.

He was just 22 years of age when he made his tour debut at the 1993 Canon Challenge, his best finish that year a tie for 13th at the Eagle Blue Open in Adelaide won by Wayne Smith.

He was tied for third a year later at the Air NZ Shell Open but it would take until 2001 for Smail to break through in spectacular fashion.

“I had a great run when I won the New Zealand Open in 2001,” recalled Smail, who rose from 255th in the world to 123rd in a four-week stretch, ultimately reaching a career high of 70 in 2003.

“I hadn’t had a win – it was my first win. Got over the line somehow and then followed it up with some great events after that. I won the next week in Sydney (Canon Challenge) and then finished second to Michael Campbell at the Heineken Classic in Perth.

“That just took me on a great run that took me up to Japan and I had five more wins after that.”

The prestigious Japan Golf Open and Casio World Open followed the very next year, giving Smail the foundation to go on and win ¥737,733,818 ($A8,302,279.33) in prize money on the Japan Golf Tour over the next 15 years.

“I don’t like to call it a feeder tour but it really is a great start to learn to play four-round tournaments,” said Smail of his grounding on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Get in there and then perhaps move on to Europe, America or up into Asia.

“It’s a great tour to start out on.”

Which is where Charlie now finds himself.

New Zealand Amateur champion in 2018 and runner-up in 2020, Charlie recently entered the professional ranks and hopes to put all he has learned following his father into practice.

“I’m always asking him questions about how you might go about hitting this shot or that shot,” Charlie said.

“From different types of shots that you can hit – shots in the wind, different ways to hit bunker shots

“I’ve carried the bag a few times and definitely learnt a lot from the way he plays.

“He still beats me most of the time but hopefully that will stop pretty soon.

“It’s pretty cool having a pro golfer as your dad.”

And while David may intend this to be his last on the Australasian Tour, Charlie hinted they might tee it up together again in the future.

“We played New Zealand Open together a couple of years ago when I was an amateur and that was pretty cool; we’ll both never forget that experience,” said Charlie.

“You never know, we might play this again one day. Maybe.”

“We’ll see what happens,” David added.