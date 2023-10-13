Sleepy giant: How Barron bounced back at WA PGA - PGA of Australia

His body clock is stuck somewhere between St Andrews and Kalgoorlie yet Haydn Barron used a 7-under 65 on Friday morning to join the hunt for the CKB WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie.

Barron was one of three players who flew into Kalgoorlie just hours before their Round 1 tee times on Thursday, the West Australian making birdie at two of his final three holes to open with even par 72.

After starting his round with a bogey for the second straight day on Friday, Barron played the next 17 holes in 8-under to sit in a tie for fourth at 7-under through two rounds.

He shot 65 in the final round to finish tied for 25th at the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland that went into a Monday finish and then embarked on a marathon journey home to make it to Kalgoorlie on time.

After his first leg from Edinburgh to Doha, he was “getting some weird looks” as he spent much of a three-hour layover stretching his long legs up a wall to reduce the swelling in his ankles.

The 27-year-old had just a few hours sleep at home in Perth on Wednesday night before flying out to Kalgoorlie on Thursday morning.

He endured another restless night’s sleep on Thursday and barely ate on Friday morning yet compiled a superb 7-under 65 to enter the hunt for a maiden Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia title.

“I woke up at midnight last night and I was ready to go,” said Barron. “I had to figure out how to get back to sleep.

“Body started to shut down last night. Started to get a few shakes and almost like I was going to be sick.

“I wasn’t over there for a long time, but your body gets used to when you’re eating. I struggled to even eat some toast this morning and then got to the third hole I was starving.

“I didn’t eat anything and by the time I got through nine I wasn’t even hungry.”

Before he left Scotland on Monday evening, Barron received a piece of advice from fellow West Australian Jason Scrivener, advice that would prove prescient on Thursday.

“Golf was easier today,” said Barron.

“I was walking up the fairways yesterday with my eyes closed after each tee shot, just to try and get a bit of relaxation time in.

“I was 2-over with a couple to go and birdied two of my last three to come into the house square.

“That was my goal. I spent a bit of time with Jason Scrivener last week and he said to me, ‘Just get in there and shoot square first round.’

“We can say that I just took his advice.”

… REALLY HEATING UP 🔥@BenEccles4 is the new clubhouse leader, equalling the @KalgoorlieGolf course record set by @CamJohn99 last year. #WAPGA — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 13, 2023

As the afternoon groups began their second rounds, Victorian Ben Eccles had moved into the outright lead by equalling the course record of 9-under 63.

Eccles leads the way 13-under par, one clear of Queensland amateur Quinn Croker who shot a second consecutive 6-under 66. West Australian rookie Josh Greer (65) is the next best at 8-under.

