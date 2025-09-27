Slater in six-way tie at World Sand Greens - PGA of Australia

Burly Queenslander Sam Slater is poised to erase the heartbreak of a playoff defeat 12 months ago as six players finished day one of the World Sand Greens Championship tied for the lead at Binalong Community Club.

Five-under 65 was the lowest anyone could go in Round 1, Slater to enter Sunday’s final round level with a pair of veterans in Josh Younger and Matt Stieger, West Australian Adam Hatch and New South Wales pair Andrew Brennan and Mark Panapolous.

There are a further eight players just one stroke further back at 4-under and a total of 33 players within three strokes of the top of the leaderboard.

It took something special for Slater to finish level with Brett Rankin at Binalong a year ago but he was unable to replicate it in the playoff.

An eagle at his opening hole, the par-5 17th, was the perfect way for Slater to reacquaint himself with the sand scrapes of Binalong, closing out his round with consecutive birdies at 15 and 16 to earn a share of the lead.

“It’s where I wanted to be, right up the top,” Slater said.

“I’d love to be holding that trophy tomorrow. My strategy is probably a bit different: I just try to hit it as far as possible and as close as possible. It makes life a lot easier.

“The sand greens are both fun and frustrating, you just have to accept it for what it is and enjoy it.”

For Brennan, it was a steady but satisfying round on a layout that demands patience.

“It was pretty cruisy, actually,” he said.

“I got the tough holes out of the way early and then managed to hold a few putts. I made a couple of soft bogeys, but I scrambled well. Around 100 metres in was definitely the strength today. That gave me easy up-and-downs, which is so important on sand greens. If you miss in the wrong spot, it’s so easy to make a big number.”

Brennan grew up in Walcha and said competing on sand greens again brought back old memories.



“I grew up playing all the state sand green tournaments as a junior,” he said.

“It feels good to be back, honestly. I missed it. Last year I finished around 30th, so to be equal leader this time is pretty cool. I’ve never been in this position before, never had cameras on me, but I’m looking forward to it. My goal is just to enjoy it, I had a few years off, so I’m over the moon to be playing golf again.”

Stieger also drew on childhood experience. The Bellata product made a late surge with an eagle-birdie-par finish.

“I grew up on sand greens, so it feels a little bit like being back home,” he said.

“They’re small targets, I probably only hit seven greens all day. But I made the most of them and finished with a nice flurry. The vibe here is unbelievable. These country clubs thrive on events like this, and the course is in amazing condition.”

He admitted he arrived at Binalong with confidence.

“I’ve been playing really well lately,” he said.

“I’ve got a baby due in six weeks, so I’m trying to make the most of my golf while I can. A win here would be a great little baby bonus.”

Round two will begin at 9am Sunday morning with the action broadcast live on Kayo Sports from 11am.

– Kassidy Rogan, Golf NSW

Round 1 scores