Sim edges star-studded field at Redcliffe Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Three birdies in his final five holes have clinched Michael Sim a one-stroke victory at the $70,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am at Redcliffe Golf Club.

The classy former PGA TOUR player was paired with Round 1 leader and defending champion Aaron Wilkin in the final round as a star-studded field jockeyed for top spot on the leaderboard at the richest adidas PGA Pro-Am Series tournament of the year to date.

Reigning WA Open champion Deyen Lawson rocketed into contention on the back of a 10-under 61 on day two that included a back-nine of 7-under 29 but he would ultimately finish two shots shy of Sim.

One shot back of Wilkin (63-69) at the start of Round 2, Sim (64-65) drew level when Wilkin dropped a shot at the par-3 second.

Birdies at three, six and eight gave Sim a one-stroke lead at the turn but he would need to produce the type of play that once made him a top-50 player in the world to maintain his advantage.

A birdie at the par-3 11th was followed by a bogey at 12 before birdies at 14, 16 and 18 sealed his first victory since the Joondalup Resort Classic more than a year ago.

“I was told the score only a couple times today but it was very interesting to know I was tied for the lead with a couple holes to go,” said Sim, pictured with Redcliffe Director of Golf Chris Adnams and Optilease Isuzu sponsors Alan Johnson (left) and Alan Newcombe (right).

“It was great to be paired with Aaron Wilkin in the final group. It gave me a push throughout the day and gave us that tournament-like feel.”

New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri (65-65) went bogey-free for the 36 holes to finish outright second, Lawson (70-61) snared third as Wilkin shared fourth with Aaron Pike (67-65), Charlie Dann (66-66) and Jack Munro (67-65).

As shown by the top of the leaderboard, the field was one of the strongest seen on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in many years and vindicates the commitment to the event by sponsors and Redcliffe Golf Club.

“Redcliffe Golf Club is very proud to be associated with the PGA and the growth of the Redcliffe Pro-Am,” said club captain Chris Dewer.

“It’s our marquee event of the year and having the professionals here and supporting provides us utmost joy.

“It’s amazing to give our juniors the opportunities they get because of this event.”

The Redcliffe layout was in superb condition across the two days, Sim praising the standard of the putting surfaces in particular.

“What Redcliffe Golf Club have done is nothing short of amazing,” added Sim, whose next event will be the WA Open at Joondalup Resort in October.

“The course was presented beautifully. Absolute credit to Course Superintendent David Scott and his team. The greens were the best we have putted on recently.”

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Belle Property Mt Coolum Pro-Am at Mt Coolum Golf Club on Monday.

