Sibling drive keeps Koboris swinging - PGA of Australia

Momoka Kobori found her best golf for some time at the Webex Players Series Murray River event in Cobram Barooga last weekend, but in one sense it was bittersweet.

Kobori, who finished tied-third, chased home her younger brother Kazuma on his way to his first tournament win as a professional.

And while she was disappointed to contend without winning, there was plenty of pride in the performance of her brother.

The New Zealanders are emerging as one of the best brother-sister acts in the world of golf and on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

“I nearly got there,” said the 24-year-old Momoka Kabori today as she prepared for another tilt at the Webex Players Series at Rosebud Country Club.

“I was chasing (him), yeah. It’s quite funny. Third round we were paired together and walking up to the tee I said ‘it doesn’t even feel like a tournament’. It was like we were having a practice round together.

“I was happy for him. It was cool to be able to be there and see his first win. Looking at it from my point of view playing that week, I know there was shots that I dropped throughout the week, but I played well the week and I’m glad for him.”

The Koboris, born in Japan and emigrants to New Zealand when they were infants, are close.

Last week on the Murray, they travelled together; and again next week at 13th Beach for the Vic Open. This week, they are staying separately. “Maybe he needed a break from me,” said Momoka.

The Webex Players Series with its innovative mixed format is an opportunity for them to spend some time together in a professional space.

Plus, there is professional development on offer. “From my perspective, there’s a lot to be learned from watching the guys play,” she said. “And hopefully it’s vice-versa as well. I’ve learned a lot from watching the top guys play. It’s been good for my development.”

Kobori is coming off a difficult first year on the road out on the Ladies European Tour.

She finished 96th on the money list, lost her playing rights momentarily, and then went back to Q School and earned her place on the LET for 2024.

“It was rough, actually, from a golf perspective, a bit of a struggle getting the results that I wanted,” she said.

“Which meant I had to go to Q School. It was a year full of experiences, I think. There are a lot of learnings along the way being my rookie year.”

“I learned a lot about the courses we’re playing, what suits me and what doesn’t, what kind of routine works for me, a lot of that. I don’t want to be repeating the same things that I did last year so there are things that have to be picked up on.”

The Koboris are two of the main drawcards at the Webex Players Series Victoria at Rosebud this week.

A field of 144 – half men and half women – will tee off on Thursday playing for a $250,000 prize purse.

In keeping with the inclusive nature of the tournament, elite amateurs will be sprinkled through the field such as Australian Amateur champion Quinn Croker, and over the weekend there is a Webex Junior Players Series event and a Webex All Abilities event.

Entry for spectators is free and the weekend’s action is live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

PHOTO: The Koboris are a star attraction this week in Rosebud.