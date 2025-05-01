Shin to realise dreams through Women In Golf Scholarship - PGA of Australia

Christine Shin’s dreams of representing Australia and of becoming a fully qualified PGA Professional are a step closer thanks in part to the Women in Golf Scholarship.

The Women in Golf Scholarship was founded in 2021 with the intention of increasing the representation of women within the ranks of PGA Professionals and to promote women into leadership positions within the golf industry.

In the short time since it was established, it has already produced a number of success stories.

Having completed the MPP at Barnwell Park Golf Club in Sydney, Sarka Seifertova is employed as a PGA Teaching Professional at Education City Golf Club in Qatar while Nicole Martino was last year named PGA Management Professional of the Year for her contribution at The Western Australian Golf Club and represented the PGA of Australia at the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup.

A recipient in 2023, Shin is one of four to be awarded the Women in Golf Scholarship this year along with Nina Bohan (Toowoomba Golf Club), Julie Crafter (South Lakes Golf Club) and Aleisha Weidmann (Melville Golf Centre).

Each receive partial scholarships to assist their progress through the Membership Pathway Program, of which Shin is in her third year at Terrey Hills Golf and Country Club in Sydney.

Born with congenital deafness, Shin’s path has presented more challenges than most, yet she has overcome them all.

Eager to pursue playing opportunities and advance inclusive programs through coaching once she has completed the MPP, the Women In Golf Scholarship has played an important role in her development.

“As someone with a hearing impairment, effective communication is especially important in my role as both a coach and aspiring professional,” Shin said.

“The scholarship has allowed me to invest in developing these skills, helping me to connect more confidently with players, students and colleagues.

“Beyond the practical support, the scholarship has also given me the freedom to focus on my growth and learning without the constant stress of financial pressure.

“It’s bringing me one step closer to becoming a fully qualified PGA professional – ready to contribute meaningfully to the sport and help make golf more inclusive, accessible, and inspiring for others, especially women and people with disabilities.”

After learning of golf’s place within the Deaflympics just last year, Shin set her sights on representing Australia at Tokyo this November.

She was recently selected in the first Australian golf team to contest the Deaflympics from November 15-26 where Shin will have to compete without the use of her cochlear implants.

“Competing in the Australian Deaf Championship back in 2019 was the first time I played without my Cochlear implants, and it was a truly eye-opening experience,” she said.

“It felt different at first, but it also helped me grow as an athlete. I became more attuned to body language, timing, and staying focused in the moment.

“Training without my cochlear implants has now become an important part of my preparation for the Deaflympics.

“Beyond the competition itself, I’m inspired by the sense of community the Deaflympics fosters.

“It’s a space where barriers are broken and athletes with hearing impairments are celebrated for their talent and determination.

“I’m especially driven by the opportunity to inspire others – particularly women and those with hearing loss – to chase their goals and challenge perceptions.

“For me, this is about more than sport; it’s about proving that hearing impairment is not a limitation, and I’m proud to take this step forward.”

The PGA Women in Golf Scholarship Fund is proudly supported by PGA of Australia partners Acushnet and Callaway.