Second Ready Steady Golf Day major success - PGA of Australia

Participants are already asking when they can play again after a second highly successful Ready Steady Golf – Salty Fish All Abilities Tournament on Sunday, April 6.

An initiative built on the back of the Ready Steady Golf program for people with a disability established by PGA Professional Mark Tibbles more than a decade ago, the second such event was attended by 48 players made up of physically, psychologically and intellectually challenged participants of all ages and abilities along with family members and volunteers at the Vines Golf and Country Club in Perth.

The Ready Steady Golf Program conducted by Tibbles at The Vines Resort has been proudly supported by the WA Golf Foundation since its inception and provides a program for children and adults with additional needs.

Going beyond ‘come and try’ sessions, the program aims to provide a pathway for individuals to transition to mainstream programs, the playing of social golf and the opportunity of club membership/competition golf.

Peter West, whose son Joseph has a mild intellectual disability and cerebral palsy, said his third-place finish will be an achievement he dines out on for months.

“Golf is funny with Jo as every term, like clockwork, the “Nah, don’t want to go,” and “I’m

doing something else,” excuses turn up as he does get anxious,” Peter said post event.

“When the day is finished it’s all he talks about. Now that he got third place and a prize it’s all I’ll hear for months.”

Like Jo, Evan Lee has a mild intellectual disability and cerebral palsy and was similarly excited by the medal he received for playing alongside his father.

“Evan had a wonderful time and was so proud to show off his participant medal to all at our family dinner last night,” said Evan’s mother, Jane.

“He’s worn it to school this morning, too.”

There were also representatives from Special Olympics Australia, Variety Children’s Charity, Sport4All and the WA Disabled Sports Association.

Western Australia State Coordinator for Special Olympics Australia, Kendall King, spoke glowingly of the spirit in which the tournament was conducted.

“The event truly captured the spirit and values of Special Olympics – inclusion, unity and the power of sport to bring people together,” said Kendall.

“It was a celebration of inclusion and perseverance as an opportunity to showcase the skills and dedication of participants, some of whom have been involved for over 10 years, alongside others experiencing the joy of being on a golf course for the very first time.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we take a strength-based approach by focusing on what athletes can do, not what they can’t.”