Scrivener's major ambition at NZ Open - PGA of Australia

DP World Tour regular Jason Scrivener has a major goal at the New Zealand Open this week: to move one step closer to a start at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner earns the chance to play for the Claret Jug among other overseas opportunities and Scrivener has returned to his home country’s tour for a third time this season intent on securing his place at the final major championship of the year.

“You’re guaranteed The Open so that’s a big carrot for me. That obviously counts towards the Race to Dubai as well so I’m looking to play some big events,” he said.

“I wanted to come here because obviously I love the event. If I can play well here, then I have a chance of winning the Order of Merit and I’ll add another one in. I wasn’t going to play at this time a lot. I was going to take six or seven weeks off anyway, so I thought I’d add in this and see what happens.”

The West Australian sits 10th in the Order of Merit standings courtesy of his runner-up finish at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and a top-20 result at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

To be eligible for The Open spot given to the Order of Merit winner and the three DP World Tour cards on offer – although Scrivener’s European playing rights are already secure – a player must compete in four events for the season.

Scrivener is currently 578.61 points behind leader David Micheluzzi but with 760 points awarded to the New Zealand Open champion, he could quickly jump to the top.

The NSW Open later this month will be his fourth tournament of the season and securing a spot at The Open for a third straight year will be a major boost to his DP World Tour goals.

He is 20th in the Race to Dubai Rankings and is working towards one of the 10 PGA Tour cards awarded to the top 10 eligible players at season’s end.

The 33-year-old relocated his family to Orlando, Florida a few years ago with an eye toward earning playing rights on the primary US Tour in the coming years, but first he must lift a few more trophies.

Scrivener has 20 top 10 finishes in his European career to date, but his only professional victory came at the NSW Open in 2017.

“I’ve underachieved in my opinion. I’ve had a solid career in Europe so far, but I probably should have won a couple of times,” he said.

“I think the next few years are going to be my best years. My best golf is ahead of me I feel. I’ve done a lot of work. I’ve put a really good team together and I’m healthy. I’m ready to take my golf to the next level.”

A key driver of him feeling primed to improve is the work he has been doing with a sports psychologist to improve the mental side of his game.

Putting that work to the test in the pressure cooker of vying for a title on a Sunday afternoon is the other motivating factor for Scrivener to tee it up this week.

“I just need to put myself in that position a bit more often. If you give yourself six or seven chances a year, you’re bound to get one or two of them,” he said.

“I’ve put myself in the hunt one or two times, but I need to do it more often, on a regular basis and get more comfortable in that position.”