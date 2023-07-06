Scramble: Women experience a first at Pymble - PGA of Australia

Pymble Golf Club in Sydney’s north has held its first ever Women’s Scramble event, attracting a field of more than 100 starters.

Not only did the team of Lauren McGill, Janet Benecke, Lynda Bayliss and Heather Peters win the overall honours with an 11-under score, Lynda provided the highlight of the day with a hole-in-one on the par-three 15th. With no putter required, they walked excitedly to the 16th tee.

The top two teams qualified for the NSW/ACT Women’s State Final in October.

The Pymble event was one of the biggest so far in the 2023 Women’s Scramble, with 108 players teeing off – more than double the average women’s event field size this year.

To find a Scramble event near you, go to thescramble.com.au/event.