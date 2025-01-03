Scott’s key takeaway from Round 1 at The Sentry - PGA of Australia

A run of four consecutive birdies on the back nine has elevated Adam Scott into a share of 10th after day one of The Sentry tournament at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

The PGA TOUR season-opener formally reserved for champions from the previous year attracted a field of 59 for the 2025 addition, American Tom Hoge taming the Plantation Course with a round of 9-under 63 to lead Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama by one.

Scott is four strokes off the lead after a round of 5-under 68, birdies at 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18 the late surge he needed to climb into the top 10.

Jason Day had three birdies in his final four holes in a round of 3-under 70 to be tied for 23rd with the third and final Australian, Cam Davis, tied for 41st with an even par 73.

Scott failed to get up-and-down from greenside bunkers at both two and three to make two early bogeys but responded with three straight birdies from the par-5 fifth.

The 44-year-old hit 60 per cent of the expansive Kapalua fairways but was content with his first round of his 25th season as a professional.

“I was very happy with that, first round back out,” said Scott in his ninth appearance at Kapalua.

“It was a slow start, but they were the harder holes for the day in the wind.

“I settled down and found my rhythm. Made a couple putts, missed a couple putts, but overall very solid, seeing I’ve had a bit of a break.”

Currently No.18 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Scott is the only player over the age of 40 inside the top 40.

The Queenslander enjoyed a superb second half to the 2024 season and refuses to let age put a ceiling on what he can accomplish in the game.

“I haven’t achieved all my goals that I set out to,” said the 2013 Masters champion.

“I don’t think it’s unrealistic, given the way I’ve played certainly the last six or eight months to get myself back up toward the top of the rankings again.

“I don’t think it’s unrealistic to think I can still achieve a couple big victories out here that I would like.

“That’s really what drives me.”

