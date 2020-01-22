Scott honoured by Golf Writers of America

Six years after being named their Player of the Year, 2019 Australian PGA champion Adam Scott will be honoured by the Golf Writers Association of America for his working relationship with the media.

Scott will be presented with the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award at the annual GWAA dinner held the Wednesday of Masters week and is the second consecutive Aussie to win the award, following in the footsteps of 2006 US Open champ Geoff Ogilvy.

Crowned the 2013 Player of the Year by the GWAA in large part for his breakthrough major at The Masters, Scott’s relaxed and thoughtful nature has made him a popular interview for journalists over the years.

His personable nature that makes him a welcome visitor to any media centre around the world also transfers to the golf course, as a recent ranking of the nicest guys on tour by Golf Digest attests.

Scott came in sixth in a list of the top 30 nice guys based on a poll of players, caddies, media members, golf executives, locker-room attendants and tournament volunteers, countrymen Marc Leishman (10th), Jason Day (16th) and Aaron Baddeley (22nd) also featuring along with Kiwi Danny Lee (17th).

Prior to his Masters triumph the question was often asked whether Scott was in fact too nice to win golf’s most important events but veteran caddie Matt Minister was in no doubt that Scott’s ‘nice guy’ personality had served him well.

“Of the big-time players out there, Adam Scott is probably at the top,” Minister told Golf Digest.

“The guys who are the very best and are the most popular, it’s hard for them to be legitimately nice all the time. It doesn’t really serve them well to do that.

“And that’s not to say that they aren’t nice, but how would they get anything done if they couldn’t remain a bit aloof?

“Adam has had a long, great career while remaining a very good person.”

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington had a more succinct evaluation of Scott’s qualities as a person in relation to his extraordinary golf achievements.

“The nicest guy on tour relative to his ability to play golf is Adam Scott. He’s a world beater.”

Not due to return to the PGA TOUR until the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 13, Scott was last week in Melbourne trading backhands with fellow Uniqlo ambassador Roger Federer, a rare coming together of two of sport’s most respected figures.

Brooks Koepka had previously been announced as the GWAA’s 2019 Player of the Year while Patrick Cantlay will receive the Ben Hogan Award and LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan will be honoured with the William D Richardson Award for outstanding contributions to golf.