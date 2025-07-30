Scott headed home for BMW Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

One of Australia’s most decorated golfers, and fan favourite, Adam Scott has today confirmed he will return home in 2025 as one of the headliners for the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club from November 27-30.

The first Australian to win The Masters at Augusta National, Scott is a two-time winner of the Kirkwood Cup in his home state of Queensland but has yet to win at Royal Queensland, where he was a junior member.

“Australia will always be home and returning to compete in front of the passionate and knowledgeable fans is always a nice way to end the year,” Scott said today.

“It is always exciting to play in Queensland, and especially at RQ where I spent time developing my game.”

Currently on track to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to contest 100 consecutive major championships, with the 2026 US Open the potential century celebration, Scott returns home having recorded top-10s in his last appearances at Australia’s two major events – the BMW Australian PGA and Australian Open.

Tied for sixth at the 2023 PGA Championship, Scott was in the mix late on Sunday for a second Australian Open crown, with more silverware in his home country in Scott’s sights as he seeks to add to his 28 official wins worldwide.

He will also contest this year’s Australian Open at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

“It is an honour to have both the BMW Australian PGA and Australian Open on my resume, and I would love nothing more than to win again at home in front of family and friends,” the 44-year-old said.

“Both trophies have honour rolls full of the biggest names in not just Australian golf, but world golf, and anytime you can have success at the end of the year always makes for a nice break and sense of satisfaction.

“The Summer of Golf at home has been a constant talking point on Tour recently, and it will be great to have a truly international field showcasing our world-class courses and players.”

Joined as a confirmed starter for the BMW Australian PGA Championship by defending champion Elvis Smylie, Scott will make his 17th appearance in his home state event where he owns nine top 10s and claimed the title in 2019.

“Adam has always been one of the great supporters of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, and it is a huge boost for both tournaments that he will be teeing it up in 2025, starting at the BMW Australian PGA Championship,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“The effort of our overseas based players to return home after a long year is highly appreciated, and after again contending at the majors in 2025, I am sure Adam will be targeting another of our biggest trophies in Australian golf.”

Minister for Sport and Racing and Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tim Mander said: “We’re thrilled to again be hosting Australia’s oldest professional golf tournament in 2025, an event that always assembles world-class fields, attracts massive galleries and further cements Queensland’s reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events”.

Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said: “Last year’s tournament welcomed tens of thousands of people to the manicured lawns of the Royal Queensland Golf Club, making an economic contribution of more than $15 million. We can’t wait to see what the 2025 tournament holds.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said: “Adam Scott’s return to the world-class Royal Queensland fairways will make this November’s Championship truly unmissable, especially for Queenslanders.

“The Australian PGA Championship is shaping up to be a major highlight on our sporting calendar, drawing fans from near and far to enjoy not just the action on the green, but everything Brisbane has to offer.

“As Australia’s lifestyle capital, Brisbane is the perfect backdrop for this blockbuster event, which is set to deliver millions of dollars in economic benefits for our restaurants, hotels and tourism operators.”

Tickets for the BMW Australian PGA Championship and men’s Australian Open are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.