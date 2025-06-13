Scott all square with brutal US Open test - PGA of Australia

An even-par 70 was enough to have Australian Adam Scott just outside the top 10 as the best players in the world were subjected to golf’s toughest test on day one of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Tied for 18th when the US Open last visited Oakmont in 2016, Scott had five birdies across his opening nine holes to head to the front nine 2-under-par.

On a day in which he hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation but needed 34 putts across Oakmont’s wickedly quick and dramatically contoured greens, Scott missed a six-footer for par on three and then could only hack out to 13 feet from the rough right of the par-3 eighth, two-putting for bogey as Oakmont dragged another shot back.

Tied for 10th at LIV Golf Virginia days after coming through 38 holes to qualify to play the US Open, Victorian Marc Leishman marked his return to major championship golf with a 1-over 71, one better than Kiwi Canadian Open champion Ryan Fox (72).

Putts for birdie from 18 and 20 feet at the second and 13th holes were the highlight of Cam Davis’s 4-over 74 while there was just a solitary birdie across the three rounds of Cameron Smith (76), Jason Day (76) and Min Woo Lee (77).

Five birdies 😄

Three Bogeys ☹️

One par 😐



A rollercoaster 33 on Adam Scott's opening nine. pic.twitter.com/sKbQ89esFf — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 12, 2025

Despite his struggles, Smith told LIV Golf reporter Mike McAllister that he was content with his work that included hitting eight of 14 fairways and nine of 18 greens.

“A couple of three putts, bogeys on the par-5s – switch those round, we’re right in it,” said Smith. “Plenty of good stuff there. Just need to keep doing what we’re doing, although it seems like you want to bash your head in out there.”

Scott gave as good as he got out among the early groups on Thursday morning.

Playing in his 96th consecutive major, Scott missed the fairway left on his way to bogey on 10 but hit a wedge to eight feet for birdie on 11 and then pummelled a 380-yard drive on his way to a second straight birdie at the par-5 12th.

The 44-year-old short-sided himself at the par-3 13th to drop back to even par but poured in a putt from 16 feet at 14 to get back into red figures.

Scott came up well short with his first putt from 48 feet to drop another shot at the par-3 16th but, as he had done the entire front nine, responded with a birdie after driving the green at the par-4 17th, turning in 2-under by hitting a superb second from 180 yards to just five feet at the par-4 18th.

Round 1 Australasian scores

T11 Adam Scott 70

T20 Marc Leishman 71

T33 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72

T62 Cam Davis 74

T79 Cameron Smith 75

T98 Jason Day 76

T119 Min Woo Lee 77

Round 2 tee times (AEST)

8:56pm* Ryan Fox (NZ)

9:18pm* Min Woo Lee

9:51pm* Jason Day

10:13pm Marc Leishman

3:03am Adam Scott

3:47am Cameron Smith

3:47am* Cam Davis

Photo: Logan Whitton/USGA