Ryan completes three-Peake at Broome Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Big-hitting left-hander Ryan Peake has completed a clean sweep of WA’s north-west swing of the addias PGA Pro-Am Series with a two-stroke win at the Broome Furnishings – Carpet, Paint and Tile Pro-Am.

The picture-perfect setting and 30-degree temperatures welcomed players to Broome Golf Club in Round 1, the small greens and challenging pin positions keeping scoring in check on day one.

A 3-under par round of 69 gave Rick Kulacz a one-stroke lead heading into the second round, Peake in position for a third straight victory just three shots off the lead.

On the back of wins at Karratha and Port Hedland, Peake wasted little time in reining in the leaders.

Starting from the seventh hole, Peake raced out to be 5-under through his first six holes, a bogey on 14 momentarily slowing his progress.

At that point he was tied for the lead with Kulacz and defending champion Scott Strange, Strange edging one clear when he made birdie to move to 5-under.

Two late bogeys quelled Strange’s quest for a successful title defence as Peake made birdie at the par-5 fourth to complete a round of 6-under 66 and finish two clear of Kulacz (71), Strange (70), Braden Becker (70) and Cooper Geddes (69).

Without a win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series until his breakthrough at Karratha, Peake’s third victory elevated him to a comfortable lead in the WA Pro-Am Order of Merit standings and first on the National Pro-Am Order of Merit.

“The way I have been playing I know that I’ve got a score out there no matter what the course is so that gave me a lot of confidence going into today,” Peake said of his six-shot turnaround.

“I’m just very happy with where everything’s at at the moment and was very confident within myself that I could go out there and get it done.

“I’ve enjoyed this stint so much that I’m heading over to Queensland next week to join their pro-am swing.

“I’ve been lucky enough in my life, growing up through golf, where I’ve been given lots of opportunities so to go out there and showcase your ability to the normal working guy who just plays golf for fun, it’s great to be able to give back and give them that insight.”

Dating back to the Cottesloe Open in mid-May, players competed for $330,000 across the WA swing, PGA of Australia Membership Manager in WA Brendon Allanby hailing to the support of host clubs and sponsors.

“We have been thrilled with the support received from WA clubs and facilities this season,” Allanby said.

“A healthy increase in total prize money has resulted in very strong fields competing throughout the WA Swing.

“The golf on display has been world class and we are keen to increase playing opportunities for local and interstate professionals in 2024.”

Attention for the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now turns to Queensland for the Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am on Tuesday followed by the $60,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am starting Friday.

