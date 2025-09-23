Rolex expands commitment to Australian golf with new five-year partnership - PGA of Australia

Rolex has announced a new five-year partnership with Golf Australia, encompassing the men’s and women’s Australian Opens. Simultaneously, Rolex has further cemented its involvement in professional golf through an expanded Premier Partnership with the PGA of Australia – now incorporating the Australian WPGA Championship.

Rolex continues as the Official Timekeeper for the BMW Australian PGA Championship, and as a Major Partner of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

As the season draws near, the iconic Rolex clock will be featured beside the first tee at the BMW Australian PGA Championship (Nov 27-30) and men’s Australian Open (December 4-7).

Commenting on the new five-year partnership, Rolex Australia General Manager Benoit Falletti said: “Golf embodies values Rolex holds dear – respect for tradition, precision, perseverance, and sporting excellence. We are honoured to continue this journey with Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia, and the WPGA.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland echoed these sentiments, stating: “Rolex has been synonymous with excellence, tradition, and innovation in golf for decades. We are proud to welcome Rolex as a partner of Golf Australia, and know that their generous commitment will further elevate Australia’s major men’s and women’s tournaments and aid us in our endeavours to inspire more Australians to play more golf.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “We’re delighted that Rolex’s partnership with Australian golf now encompasses all four of our major events, as well as the ongoing partnership with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia. Rolex is a tremendous supporter of our game worldwide and it’s exciting for all of us that their commitment to golf in our region continues to grow.”

Rolex’s rich heritage in the field of golf includes partnerships with esteemed tournaments, tours, and governing bodies worldwide – including The Open, the Masters Tournament, the PGA TOUR, the Professional Golfers Association of America, The Ryder Cup, the United States Golf Association, the DP World Tour and the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour – and support for legendary players including Australian greats Adam Scott and Jason Day, and former Australian Open champions Joaquin Niemann and Jordan Spieth.

This extended partnership will enhance tournament delivery, improve experiences for players and fans, and continue to elevate Australia’s standing in the global golfing community.

ABOUT ROLEX AND GOLF

Rolex celebrates human achievement, recognizing the journey marked by milestones and emotions that culminates in defining moments – determined by a path followed, not just a trophy. For almost 60 years, Rolex has cultivated an enduring legacy with Golf through partnerships with elite athletes, world-class events and leading organizations, and champions the highest standards of performance in all its activities.

The long-standing partnership began in 1967, when Arnold Palmer, joined by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, became the brand’s first golfing Testimonees. Known together as The Big Three, these legendary players changed the face of golf forever, and their partnership with Rolex marked the beginning of a relationship based on the shared commitment to continuous improvement and unwavering precision. Since then, the affiliation has grown and flourished, permeating every level of the game worldwide. From elite players and golf legends to all the major championships, where success represents the pinnacle of achievement in the sport, as well as the foremost professional tours, international team events and amateur championships, Rolex is ever-present.

Rolex is deeply committed to the amateur game, and its values, which includes an association with the elite amateur tournaments across the globe. The Swiss manufacturer’s support of golf and its custodians is built on a strong sense of integrity and respect for tradition that promote the continuity of expertise and transfer of knowledge, and an understanding of the importance of investing in the sport’s development for future generations.

ABOUT ROLEX

AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Perpetual watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization.

The word ‘Perpetual’ is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company’s vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 600 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components. A fifth site, also in Switzerland, is under construction and is expected to open in 2029. Rolex carries out its own manufacturing operations, from casting the gold alloys to machining, crafting, assembling and finishing the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

ABOUT GOLF AUSTRALIA

Golf Australia is the national governing body for golf, responsible for fostering the game’s growth, accessibility, and long-term success across the country. Its vision is to ensure golf is a sport for all – welcoming, inclusive, and inspiring Australians of every age and background to participate, whether for competition, recreation, or social connection.

Through its stewardship, Golf Australia delivers programs and initiatives that support players from grassroots through to the elite level. It manages national participation pathways, junior development programs, community engagement, and school partnerships, while also investing in women’s, Indigenous, and all-abilities golf. At the high performance level, Golf Australia supports Australia’s leading professional and amateur players, providing resources, coaching, and international competition opportunities to help them succeed on the global stage.

Golf Australia is also the custodian of some of the nation’s most prestigious tournaments, including the men’s Australian Open, women’s Australian Open, the adidas Australian Amateur Championships, and other marquee events that showcase the sport at its highest level. In collaboration with industry partners, state and territory associations, clubs, and facilities, it works to deliver memorable experiences for players, fans, and communities alike.

ABOUT PGA OF AUSTRALIA

The PGA of Australia is a not-for-profit Member-based organisation representing both Tournament Professionals and the Club Professionals who form the cornerstone of the industry, working in golf facilities throughout Australia and overseas. PGA Members play an integral role in servicing more than 3.5 million Australians who play golf in all its forms each year. The PGA of Australia also owns and manages the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia which is a member of the International Federation of PGA Tours. The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Australian Open and New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports are just a few of our sanctioned tournaments that carry Official World Golf Ranking Points. To ensure the Australian golf industry maintains its position as one of the best in the world, the PGA of Australia provides industry specific training and education opportunities for those seeking to start, advance or consolidate their career in the golf industry.