Richmond confirmed as Seniors Championship venue until 2024 - PGA of Australia

The Australian PGA Seniors Championship will remain at Richmond Golf Club until at least 2024 as some of Australian golf’s most recognisable names prepare to tee it up in the 2021 edition next week.

This year’s RM Williams Australian PGA Seniors Championship will mark the fifth year in succession that Richmond has hosted Australia’s leading over-50 male players and another stellar field will assemble from November 25-27.

After suffering a heart scare in Brisbane earlier this year defending champion Andre Stolz has had to withdraw but two-time Australian Open champion and 2020 runner-up Peter Lonard is among the entries along with Champions Tour regular David McKenzie, 1991 Open Championship runner-up Mike Harwood, Peter O’Malley, Peter Fowler and Steven Conran.

With $60,000 in prize money up for grabs and RM Williams on board as a major sponsor for the first time, the Australian PGA Seniors Championship has made a happy home for itself at Richmond.

“The SParms Legends Tour is an important and very popular aspect of our tournament operations and Richmond Golf Club has proven to be a wonderful venue for our Tour’s showpiece event,” said PGA of Australia Legends Tour Coordinator, Andy Rogers.

“We’re delighted that Richmond will continue to host the Australian PGA Seniors Championship and given the names in the field I have no doubt we will see the members and local community once again get out to support it.”

After a two-month break the SParms Legends Tour is due to resume with the Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro-Am at Springwood Country Club on Thursday, November 18 followed by the ICF Blackheath Legends Pro-Am on November 19 in the lead-up to the Australian PGA Seniors Championship next week.