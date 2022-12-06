Rankin’s sweet relief with Woodlands Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Brett Rankin has set his sights on this week’s Gippsland Super 6 tournament following a confidence-boosting victory at The Cadbury Pro-Am at Woodlands Golf Club.

After a frustrating two days on the Sandbelt where he missed the cut at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Rankin made an adjustment to his putting stroke, and it paid off.

In cold and windy conditions that were a far cry from Sunday at Victoria Golf Club, Rankin recovered from a disastrous start to post three-under 69 and a two-shot win from Michael Choi (71).

If a bogey at his opening hole – the par-3 fifth – wasn’t bad enough, Rankin fell to three-over when he made double at the par-4 10th.

With a putter that had defied his best ball-striking efforts only days earlier, Rankin suddenly started to hole them, making six birdies in his final 10 holes to turn frustration into triumph ahead of the next event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

“This is exactly what I needed, was to go a shoot a good score today and see the ball go in the hole and get ready for later in the week,” said Rankin after his sixth adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of the year.

“Especially the way I’ve been hitting the ball, if I can get the ball to go in the hole I feel like I’ll be a big chance this week for sure.

“Last two weeks have been frustrating. I’ve hit the ball pretty well tee to green and just been letting myself down on the greens. I had seven three-putts over the two days at the Australian Open and hit 30 greens (in regulation).

“I made a little set-up change with the putter. I spoke to the coach before the round so it was nice to go out there and execute and actually see the ball go in the hole.

“Definitely frustration to a bit of relief.”

Choi had four birdies and three bogeys to be the only other player in the field of 61 under par, Rankin’s performance even more impressive given the crazy conditions.

“I thought the golf course was brutal today,” was Rankin’s frank assessment.

“Two, three-club wind, especially after the start I had. I had a double bogey on my sixth hole but then I played the last 12 in six-under.

“Just putted really well, which is something that I have been struggling with the past few weeks.

“It was nice to finally see a few go in and shoot a score.”

