Rankin reigns supreme at Royal Pines - PGA of Australia

Brett Rankin has gone back-to-back and won his seventh title of the season in taking out the Signature Tours Gold Coast Teams Challenge at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

A four-stroke winner at the two-day Ray White Yamba Pro-Am on Sunday, Rankin had to come from behind to earn his seventh win of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series season in the final event of the Queensland swing.

Two shots back of Blake Proverbs at the start of the third and final round, Rankin was the only player to break 70 on Wednesday and he did so in style.

Three birdies in his first four holes provided the ideal springboard, stellar iron play providing birdie opportunities that he was able to convert.

An eagle from 30 feet at the par-5 15th further enhanced his advantage and, despite a bogey at 17, birdied his penultimate hole to complete a three-stroke win with a closing round of five-under 67 and eight-under total.

“Keeping a close eye on the leaderboard as I started behind, I hit a bunch close after starting the day on the third hole,” Rankin said.

“I holed a 30-footer for eagle on 15th hole and birdied my second last hole as well.

“The course played tough and there were some tough pins. It was a good challenge and a great feeling to have the scores I had hitting my irons as solid as I did.”

Backing up his round of 67 on Tuesday, Proverbs began his round by picking up another shot at the par-4 first.

Bogeys followed at two and six but he was able to keep the heat on Rankin with birdies at nine, 10 and 14.

But the pace would prove too hot up front, a bogey at the par-4 18th putting Proverbs in outright second position with a final round of one-under 71.

Only five players finished the 54-hole event under par, Deyen Lawson (74) securing third place with a total of two-under with Michael Sim (74) and Michael Wright (71) tied for fourth at one-under.

Click here for final scores and prizemoney.