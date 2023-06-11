Rankin extends dominance at Pioneer Valley - PGA of Australia

It marked four straight for Brett Rankin and a breakthrough win for Dillon Hart as the pair shared top honours at the Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am.

Rankin’s affinity for Pioneer Valley Golf Club stretches back to his maiden win at the venue in 2020 while Gold Coast-based Hart has made a strong first impression in his rookie season on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series after obtaining his card at Qualifying School.

Despite his strong history at Pioneer Valley, Rankin stumbled out of the gates, making bogey at the par-4 first.

He bounced back immediately with a birdie at two and then picked up shots at seven and eight to turn in 2-under.

Starting with a birdie at the par-4 11th, Ranking made four threes in succession to move to 6-under on his round, completing a score of 7-under 65 with birdie at the par-3 17th.

In just his fourth start on the Pro-Am circuit, Hart had to deliver something special late to match Rankin’s 65.

Starting his round from the fifth tee, Hart made birdies at seven and nine and then played the back nine in 3-under courtesy of birdies at 13, 15 and 18.

Two back with four holes to play, Hart needed just one hole to make up the deficit, eagle at the par-4 first ensuring a share of victory for the first time.

It continued a strong run of form for Hart who was second to Sam Brazel at the PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am and now has a strong foundation leading into the Mining Town Series starting Tuesday.

Three players shared third spot with Tim Hart, Nathan Page and Zach Maxwell all posting rounds of 6-under 66 to finish one back.

The Pioneer Valley Pro-Am also served as the conclusion to the five-round North Queensland Series sponsored by Mackay Regional Council.

Winner of the North Queensland Series Andrew Campbell (far right) with runners-up Shae Wools-Cobb (far left) and Brad Burns (second from left).

That went to Sarina Pro-Am champion Andrew Campbell at 18-under par with Shae Wools-Cobb and Brad Burns sharing second at 16-under par.

Players now move on to the Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am at Moranbah Golf Club, the first event in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series.

Final scores and prize money