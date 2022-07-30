Rankin bolts clear at Yamba Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Brisbane’s Brett Rankin has produced a stunning round of nine-under 63 to open up a four-stroke lead at the Ray White Yamba Pro-Am at Yamba Golf Club.

Despite the course flooding twice this year the Yamba layout was in outstanding condition, the perfect winter weather providing the 60 Professionals with ideal scoring opportunities.

No one took greater advantage than Rankin who had seven birdies and an eagle to establish a four-shot buffer heading into the second and final round on Sunday.

A five-time winner already in this year’s adidas PGA Pro-Am Series season and fifth on the Order of Merit, Rankin was three-under through his first 10 holes before rattling off a flood of red numbers on the way in.

Having started from the ninth hole, it was a five-hole stretch from the first hole that swung the tournament in Rankin’s favour.

He chipped in for eagle at the par-5 first and added birdies at two, four, five and eight to post nine-under, David Bransdon’s five-under 67 the next best followed by the experienced duo of Sam Brazel (68) and Michael Wright (68).

A winner at Howeston 10 days ago, Rankin credited a hot putter with his fast finish.

“I struck the ball well but my putter just got really hot,” said Rankin.

“I managed to hole some 30-footers for birdie which is what you need to have a score like that.

“I also managed to chip in for an eagle and momentum fed off that.”

Defending champion Damien Jordan posted two-under 70 to be seven shots back in a tie for seventh.

The final round starts at 7am on Sunday with Rankin and Bransdon to tee off in the final group at 12.10pm.

