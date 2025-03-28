Quayle’s hunt for DP World Tour card alive at The National - PGA of Australia

Teenage amateur Billy Dowling is the only player standing between DP World Tour hopeful Anthony Quayle and the top of the leaderboard through two rounds of The National Tournament at The National Golf Club.

Entering the season finale sixth on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, a win would see Quayle move past both Lucas Herbert (third) and Cameron Smith (fourth) and secure a coveted DP World Tour card for the 2025/26 season.

A positive mindset with the putter on Friday saw the Queenslander shoot 7-under 65 on the Gunnamatta Course to move into outright second at 11-under, one back of Dowling (66) who is still on the comeback trail after undergoing emergency appendix surgery in January.

Corey Lamb (65) and Curtis Luck (70) are tied for third at 10-under with Jason Norris (69), Lamb and Luck also seeking to improve their current Order of Merit positions of eighth and seventh respectively.

Luck is sitting 42 points behind Quayle who, with seven top-five finishes in his past 12 starts, is accustomed to playing in the later groups across the weekend.

A two-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, the 30-year-old followed up a 68 on day one with a bogey-free 65 thanks in no small part to a more positive approach with the flatstick.

“I had a very poor putting day yesterday,” said Quayle. “I had -3 Strokes Gained: Putting on a day where I still shot 4-under.

“I did some putting work in the afternoon and my goal going into today was not one negative thought towards my putting at all. Not even thinking about maybe not putting well the last couple of months, just no negative thoughts about it whatsoever. To build a good relationship from where my ball was and where the hole is and trying to get a good feel for what ‘in’ looks like.

“I was a little bit slow onto it but built a little bit of momentum in the middle of the round and feel like I got on a run and holed some nice putts.”

Perhaps none was as nice as the 30-footer he rolled in for birdie at the 195-metre par-3 fifth, the first of three birdies in his final five holes.

“It was really challenging to get it close there,” Quayle added.

“I hit a little chip-cut 9-iron that landed 30 short on a side-slope and it rolled past the hole probably 30 feet.

“I holed that, which was awesome. It was the longest putt I’ve seen go in for a little while, so it’s kind of nice to start seeing them go in.”

Out in front at the halfway mark is Dowling, who was forced to withdraw after one round of the Australian Amateur in Melbourne in mid-January and was admitted immediately to hospital to have his appendix removed.

It meant a month where his only golf outlet was driving around in a cart while his mates played before returning to action at the Riversdale Cup three weeks ago where he finished fourth.

The 19-year-old has an international schedule of amateur events in the UK and US planned for the months ahead. A top-two finish this week would ensure status on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia next season through the Future Tour Order of Merit, should he choose to turn professional.

“I spoke to my parents and my coach and for me, if I could come away satisfied from the tournament, proud of my efforts and proud of my score, then that was all I could really ask,” said Dowling, who had consecutive top-10 finishes earlier in the season in professional company.

“I want to go over and play those international events and actually contend a little bit more. Really try and improve my game on links courses and I haven’t played too much in the US, so that’ll be a new experience and I’m sure I’ll enjoy that.”

Low round of day two belonged to West Australian Ryan Peake.

T84 ➡️ T5



Ryan Peake is back in the mix.#TheNationalTournament — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 28, 2025

The NZ Open champ cannot be unseated as No.2 on the Order of Merit but, as one of only seven players to have teed it up in every event, insists he still has plenty to play for.

“I’ve just come off two missed cuts and the last thing I want to do is to win a tournament and then miss my last three cuts in a row, because that can beat you up a little bit,” said Peake, who is in a share of sixth at 9-under par alongside Jarryd Felton (71), Zach Murray (66), Daniel Gill (69), Maverick Antcliff (70) and Denzel Ieremia (70).

“I still had a lot to play for out there today. To go out there and shoot a good round and just make sure that I can play on the weekend and finish off the season on a good note.”

Overnight leader Declan O’Donovan followed his course record of 63 on Thursday with a 1-over 73 on day two and sits four shots behind Dowling in a tie for 13th.