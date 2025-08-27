Quayle in familiar Territory at NT PGA - PGA of Australia

Five years since he last teed it up in the Northern Territory, Anthony Quayle returns this week to the course that fuelled a passion for golf that has taken him to the sport’s greatest stage.

With a 2026 DP World Tour card in his back pocket for use later this year, Quayle makes his first appearance of the new Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season at this week’s Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

Although it has undergone a major renovation since the last NT PGA in 2023, Palmerston Golf and Country Club still elicits childhood memories for Quayle of making a 12-hour trek from Gove for junior clinics conducted by local PGA Professional Tony Albon and PGA Immortal, Charlie Earp.

A practice round on Tuesday reminded Quayle of bunker lessons with Earp as an 8-year-old, the annual pilgrimage a precursor to a career in professional golf.

“I just remember it being one of the best weeks ever for me at the time,” said Quayle, who will start as one of the tournament favourites when play begins at 7:40am local time on Thursday.

“I was such a golf nerd and loving it at that moment. To be able to get over here and see other people that were playing golf, actually see a real coach and do that sort of stuff was just awesome at the time.

“From memory, it was a three-day clinic Monday through Wednesday and then a two-day tournament at the end and I just loved it.

“I was really the only kind of junior (at Gove) so to then come here where there were multiple juniors and competition and education and everything like that… It was the greatest thing ever.”

Feature groups in the top end ☀️#NTPGA — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 27, 2025

When Quayle last played the NT PGA it was a non-Order of Merit event for $70,000 in October 2020 in the wake of various Covid lockdowns.

This year’s edition has the best field in tournament history vying for $200,000 in prizemoney, will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel across the weekend for the very first time and on a golf course that is benefitting greatly from a $3,1 million irrigation project.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen better greens in the Northern Territory,” said Quayle, who has been drawn to play with Jack Buchanan and American Scotty Kennon for rounds one and two.

“I just played the front nine and I don’t think I’ve ever seen the greens roll that good. They were unbelievable.

“Last time I was here, I know they were struggling with a few different things. They’ve put in a new irrigation system and it’s paying dividends.

“The greens look like they’re well hydrated. The fairways look incredible, so it’s going to be pretty fair golf out there this week, which will be great.”

It’s also a comfortable kick-off point for Quayle who suffered a back injury shortly after finishing fifth on the 2024-2025 Order of Merit.

Rewards for that include a spot at the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland in October and status when the new DP World Tour season starts at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, where he finished tied third last November.

“At the moment I’m just excited to compete again and get some of those juices flowing,” said Quayle.

“I’ll have to put a little bit of work in just to make sure the body kind of holds up and things like that but in general, just excited to get things going here.

“It’s just a nice way to dip the toes in a really familiar hunting ground.”

The final two rounds of the NT PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, coverage starting at 3pm AEST Saturday and 1pm AEST Sunday.

Photo: Monica Marchesani/PGA of Australia