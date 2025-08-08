Pro-Am Series: Munro victorious in Tour warm-up - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Jack Munro warmed up for the start of the new Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season by beating a host of his Tour rivals to score a two-shot victory in the EC Pohl & Co Southport Pro-Am on Friday.

Coming off two top-10s in recent NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series events, Munro put a new set of irons into play and went bogey-free in his 6-under-par 65 which included an eagle and four birdies.

Another Tour regular, 2024 National Tournament champion Cam John (Vic), and veteran Queenslander Steven Jeffress shared second place at 4-under.

Last year’s Vic PGA champion Cory Crawford was part of a seven-way tie for fourth.

Munro now heads off to the 2025/26 Tour season opener, the PNG Open in Port Moresby, starting on Thursday before a trip to Palmerston for the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

He’s looking to improve on finishing No.36 in last season’s Order of Merit.

Turning point

After Jeffress set the target of 4-under-par as the best score in Southport’s morning groups, Munro was sitting in a pack at 2-under after the first seven holes in his afternoon round.

But he grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle on the par-5 first and then secured the win thanks to back-to-back birdies at seven and eight.

Quick quotes

Munro said: “I had a good day, a good group and I’ve played a lot at Southport over the years here, so it was nice to play well and get a win.

“It’s always pleasing to get (a win) on the board and then hopefully get rolling into the season.

“I actually put a brand new set of irons in today and it’s always good to just try them out under the pump. So yeah, they’re probably going to stay in now for next week.”

Leading scores

1 Jack Munro 65

T2 Cam John 67

T2 Steven Jeffress 67

T4 Josh Edgar 68

T4 Max Ford 68

T4 Jake McLeod 68

T4 Aaron Wilkin 68

T4 Cory Crawford 68

T4 Josh Armstrong 68

T4 Will Florimo 68

Next up

The next event in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is at Mt Coolum in Queensland on Monday.