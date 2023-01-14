Power Horan wins, seven Aussies advance at Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Two-time Gippsland Super 6 champion Tom Power Horan has finished atop Section E of Asian Tour Qualifying School as seven Aussies booked a spot at Final Stage next week in Thailand.

A total of 12 Australians have come through the past fortnight of sectional qualifying to book a spot at Final Stage at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin starting Wednesday, where the top 35 finishers over five rounds will secure full playing rights on the 2023 Asian Tour.

Seven Aussies advanced across two venues on Saturday along with Kiwis James Hydes and Nick Voke.

Working with Bradley Hughes and riding the confidence of his second Gippsland Super 6 triumph in December, Power Horan finished two clear at Springfield Royal Country Club.

The 54-hole leader closed with a three-under-par 68 to win with a 12-under par total from Korean Teayang Jung.

An opening round of six-under 66 set amateur Hydes up for a strong week, the 2022 Australian Amateur runner-up under par each day to comfortably secure one of the qualifying berths.

Unlike Hydes, Sydney’s John Lyras had to fight his way back after a nervy 76 on day one, finishing tied 12th alongside Queenslander Doug Klein with subsequent rounds of 66-69-69.

Charlie Dann’s third round of seven-under 65 propelled him inside the number needed to qualify, he and fellow Queenslander Dylan Perry finishing tied 19th to secure one of the final spots on offer.

Nick Voke saved his best for last at Thana City Country Club, a final round of eight-under 64 resulting in a tie for 11th at Section D.

Queensland PGA champion Aaron Wilkin posted 66-68 in the final two rounds to end the week tied for 16th as Doeun An also clinched one of the 25 spots available, finishing tied 21st.

Asian Tour Qualifying School

Section E

Springfield Royal Country Club, Thailand

1 Tom Power Horan 70-66-68-68—272

7 James Hydes (a, NZ) 66-71-71-70—278

T12 John Lyras 76-66-69-69—280

T12 Doug Klein 70-70-68-72—280

T19 Charlie Dann 75-73-65-70—283

T19 Dylan Perry 70-68-71-74—283

Failed to qualify

T29 Jeongwoo Ha 72-76-69-68—285

T29 Ed Donoghue 71-69-73-72—285

T35 Darcy Brereton 72-71-71-72—286

T39 Matias Sanchez 71-68-73-75—287

T42 Aiden Didone 75-71-69-73—288

T58 Ben Eccles 72-74-73-74—293

T62 Blake Collyer 74-68-78—220

T69 Brett Rankin 75-70-77—222

T90 Scott Adams (NZ) 77-75-75—227

T90 Chris Crabtree 81-73-73—227

T92 Jeremy Fuchs 80-75-73—228

T95 Lachlan Armour 74-82-73—229

T105 Darshan Shivalkar 79-78-76—233

Section D

Thana City Country Club, Thailand

T11 Nick Voke (NZ) 70-71-71-64—276

T16 Aaron Wilkin 70-74-66-68—278

T21 Doeun An 72-70-66-71—279

Failed to qualify

T26 Peter Wilson 69-69-72-70—280

T48 Andre Lautee 70-69-70-77—286

T62 James Marchesani 71-70-74—215

T68 Nathan Buzimkic 72-72-72—216

T86 Mark Hutson (NZ) 78-69-72—219

T113 Bond Chan (a) 75-77-74—226