 Power Horan wins, seven Aussies advance at Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Power Horan wins, seven Aussies advance at Asian Tour Q School


Two-time Gippsland Super 6 champion Tom Power Horan has finished atop Section E of Asian Tour Qualifying School as seven Aussies booked a spot at Final Stage next week in Thailand.

A total of 12 Australians have come through the past fortnight of sectional qualifying to book a spot at Final Stage at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin starting Wednesday, where the top 35 finishers over five rounds will secure full playing rights on the 2023 Asian Tour.

Seven Aussies advanced across two venues on Saturday along with Kiwis James Hydes and Nick Voke.

Working with Bradley Hughes and riding the confidence of his second Gippsland Super 6 triumph in December, Power Horan finished two clear at Springfield Royal Country Club.

The 54-hole leader closed with a three-under-par 68 to win with a 12-under par total from Korean Teayang Jung.

An opening round of six-under 66 set amateur Hydes up for a strong week, the 2022 Australian Amateur runner-up under par each day to comfortably secure one of the qualifying berths.

Unlike Hydes, Sydney’s John Lyras had to fight his way back after a nervy 76 on day one, finishing tied 12th alongside Queenslander Doug Klein with subsequent rounds of 66-69-69.

Charlie Dann’s third round of seven-under 65 propelled him inside the number needed to qualify, he and fellow Queenslander Dylan Perry finishing tied 19th to secure one of the final spots on offer.

Nick Voke saved his best for last at Thana City Country Club, a final round of eight-under 64 resulting in a tie for 11th at Section D.

Queensland PGA champion Aaron Wilkin posted 66-68 in the final two rounds to end the week tied for 16th as Doeun An also clinched one of the 25 spots available, finishing tied 21st.

Asian Tour Qualifying School
Section E
Springfield Royal Country Club, Thailand
1            Tom Power Horan          70-66-68-68—272
7            James Hydes (a, NZ)        66-71-71-70—278
T12        John Lyras          76-66-69-69—280
T12        Doug Klein          70-70-68-72—280
T19        Charlie Dann     75-73-65-70—283
T19        Dylan Perry        70-68-71-74—283
Failed to qualify
T29        Jeongwoo Ha     72-76-69-68—285
T29        Ed Donoghue    71-69-73-72—285
T35        Darcy Brereton 72-71-71-72—286
T39        Matias Sanchez 71-68-73-75—287
T42        Aiden Didone    75-71-69-73—288
T58        Ben Eccles          72-74-73-74—293
T62        Blake Collyer     74-68-78—220
T69        Brett Rankin      75-70-77—222
T90        Scott Adams (NZ)            77-75-75—227
T90        Chris Crabtree   81-73-73—227
T92        Jeremy Fuchs     80-75-73—228
T95        Lachlan Armour 74-82-73—229
T105      Darshan Shivalkar           79-78-76—233

Section D
Thana City Country Club, Thailand
T11        Nick Voke (NZ)  70-71-71-64—276
T16        Aaron Wilkin      70-74-66-68—278
T21        Doeun An           72-70-66-71—279
Failed to qualify
T26        Peter Wilson      69-69-72-70—280
T48        Andre Lautee     70-69-70-77—286
T62        James Marchesani          71-70-74—215
T68        Nathan Buzimkic             72-72-72—216
T86        Mark Hutson (NZ)           78-69-72—219
T113      Bond Chan (a)   75-77-74—226


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Power Horan wins, seven Aussies advance at Asian Tour Q School
Martin sets sights high after Axedale Pro-Am win
Barr, Robb share medalist honours at Legends Tour Q School
Sandbelt success behind Davis’s strong start at Sony