Porter on top after day one of The Athena - PGA of Australia

The dancing was back. The camaraderie was back. The serious golf was back. The Athena’s fourth iteration picked up right where it left off at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club today, with Cassie Porter finishing The Combine skills challenges on top, picking up $5000 in the process.

Porter, who played on the Epson Tour last year, is enjoying her summer back home and will begin the day two Playoffs as the number one seed.

The Queenslander had a somewhat slow start to the day, but an expertly crafted shot – using PK’s slopes to her advantage – on the nearest the pin final challenge secured her the maximum 25 points and her position atop the leaderboard.

The second hole on PK’s North Course is stout but is protected by a tricky perched green, and off the club Porter’s ball looked to be heading straight for the right bunkers.

“It felt so strange because I haven’t hit many balls,” Porter laughed.

“I’ve played the hole few times, I know it slopes left so it was nice to get a good kick, and obviously it just kind of fed down to the pin.”

Each player was able to take one mulligan for the day, with Porter taking advantage of the opportunity on the long drive, her second ball earning her the maximum points in that challenge too.

While obviously pleased with her golf, the highlight for Porter today was the fun. The Athena is golf done different, with the players relishing in the opportunity to wear what they want, dance to the music and egg each other on.

“Hopefully I just continue that fun. It’s a fun week, and whether I come out on top or whether I don’t I’m ok,” she said.

“We’ve got such a great group of girls this year.”

Steph Bunque’s driving iron on the 200-metre optimum drive, which came within centimetres of the flag, was the clear shot of the day.

Another highlight came early in the day, with Danni Vasquez almost holing the tricky flop-shot over the creek, bouncing it off the flagstick.

While Skye Lampton shook off the nerves of being on camera and stuck it close on the first challenge of the day, the 100-metre shot.

The non-golf related highlights were headlined by a Rhianna Lewis backflip on the tee-box, right before piping her long-drive attempt.

A strong contender was Sarah Yamaki Branch’s dance moves, which didn’t stop all day, the staff making sure the speaker followed the players wherever they went.

While the vibes are still high, four players from today do miss out on advancing to Sunday’s Playoffs.

The only place to watch The Athena live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.