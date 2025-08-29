Playoff heroics earn Pickin NSW/ACT PGA Associate title - PGA of Australia

He missed a chance to win in regulation but Bryce Pickin made it a moment to remember with a stunning playoff victory at the $50,000 NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club.

The New South Wales South Coast gem had provided a worthy challenge all week and it brought the best to the fore in Friday’s final round.

Gold Creek Country Club’s Lachlan Chamberlain surged with a flawless 6-under 67 but would ultimately fall one shot short of the playoff between Pickin and defending champion William Bayliss (Pymble Golf Club).

Undertaking the Membership Pathway Program at Newcastle Golf Club, Pickin took sole ownership of the lead with a birdie at the par-5 16th.

He made par on 17 and headed to the 72nd hole knowing another would clinch his first four-round win as a PGA Associate.

But golf is rarely that simple.

Pickin’s tee shot at the par-5 18th found the penalty area, the resulting bogey seeing both he and Bayliss end the championship at 1-under par and headed for extra holes.

Erring on the side of caution after his earlier mistake, Pickin took 3-wood off the tee as Bayliss hit an iron that found trouble in the trees to the left of the fairway.

Displaying the class that secured the 2024 title, Bayliss recovered brilliantly to position himself greenside on the right of the green and apply the pressure back onto Pickin.

The response was nothing short of spectacular.

Faced with a challenging second shot, Pickin struck a perfectly shaped 5-iron draw around the trees to just six feet from the pin, arguably the shot of the week.

Bayliss applied the pressure with a superb 20-foot birdie putt but Pickin again calmed the nerves to roll in his eagle putt and seal victory in style.

“Why couldn’t I do this earlier in regulation?” Pickin joked.

“I’m just happy I hit the shot I did, stayed composed and got the job done.

“I just stayed patient all week which is what you have to do around this place. Try to hit your shots in the right place and if you’re going to miss, miss on the high sides of the hole.”

Runner-up to Jack Wright in 2023, it was an exceptional title defence from Bayliss, who shot 5-under 68 in the final round to take Pickin to extra holes.

After a shaky start that included a double-bogey at the par-3 fifth, Bayliss peeled off four birdies on the back nine to once again stamp his championship credentials.

It was a fitting finale to a wonderful week that received tremendous support from Tura Beach Country Club staff and members.

The 2026 NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship will return to Tura Beach Country Club in late August 2026 for another superb showcase of championship golf.

