Players rally behind Guan ahead of NT PGA return - PGA of Australia

Not even Jeffrey Guan expected that he would be playing this week’s Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

For fellow players who become his competition again when Round 1 tees off on Thursday morning at Palmerston Golf and Country Club, his presence is both humbling and inspiring.

A junior prodigy who had joined the professional ranks and made his PGA TOUR debut only a week earlier, Guan lost all sight in his left eye when he was struck by a golf ball during a pro-am on the New South Wales South Coast last September.

As the severity of the incident became apparent, the hopes and dreams of a generational talent appeared destined to remain unfulfilled.

Forget playing golf for money, Jeffrey Guan’s life would never be the same again.

To see him rejoin the brethren of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia for a practice round on Tuesday was a reminder that talent and determination can overcome almost anything.

“It’s pretty unbelievable to be honest,” said Anthony Quayle.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it’s been for him, for such a tragic thing to happen to such a young talent.

“From the stuff that I’ve listened to online and read online, how he’s handled it and I guess his mindset about how he’s going to embrace the obstacles that are inevitably in front of him now, it’s pretty inspiring.

“I really look up to Jeff and how he’s handled himself in that situation.

“All of us here will be pretty eager to see how he goes this week and probably all rooting for him to do quite well, given the circumstances.”

Players to watch, course records and TV times on @kayosports and @FOXSportsAUS.



Everything you need to follow this week's #NTPGA from Palmerston Golf and Country Club.https://t.co/Jj0FgqXOGS — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 25, 2025

Almost three years his senior, Harrison Crowe played alongside Guan in Golf NSW state squads and at international events such as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Paired together along with South Australian Lachlan Barker, Crowe will be there when Guan steps onto the tee at 8am on Thursday, both inspired yet not surprised.

“To be honest, I always knew that he’d give it a crack, for sure,” said Crowe.

“It’s just great to see him. I’m sure there’s some nerves and probably more so excitement, just to get back out there and try to get things going.

“Obviously it’s just such a terrible thing to happen and obviously there were so many question marks hearing about it. Whether he’d be able to play again and his recovery and all that stuff around it.

“Not many people can know the situation or know exactly how he feels. I’m sure it’s going to be a tough adjustment but it’s just great that he’s back out giving it a go again.”

Even Guan isn’t sure himself exactly how he feels.

A game he knew so intimately has had to be relearnt; a talent that came so naturally slowly being coaxed back to the surface.

Having celebrated his 21st birthday in July, Guan has under-par rounds under his belt in recent weeks at his home club, The Australian Golf Club, but knows that he can’t know for sure what awaits.

“It’s really weird. I’ve got a mix of emotions,” Guan conceded.

“I’m very excited for this week and for this season to come, but I’m very nervous.

“I haven’t played tournament golf for quite a while, and to think that 12 months ago I was still in hospital… It’s a crazy thing to think about.”

It was in February last year that Guan recorded back-to-back top 10s at Webex Players Series events in Sydney and the Hunter Valley before a run of international starts that included a tie for 10th in a HotelPlanner Tour event in France.

This week won’t be measured by a position on the leaderboard but rather the length of the step he takes back into professional golf.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this year, but then I’ve been practising and I felt really good over the ball and I was like, Why not give it a shot?” said Guan.

“There were so many times in the hospital where I just thought, Is this going to be over?

“I couldn’t even eat. I couldn’t really do anything. I wasn’t allowed to walk because I had to keep my eye stable. So yeah, those thoughts were definitely running through my head for three, four months.

“I’m coming here with really no expectations. I just want to have fun and sort of just play to see where I’m at.

“I’m just really, really glad to be back.”

For the first time, the final two rounds of the NT PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, coverage starting at 3pm AEST Saturday and 1pm AEST Sunday.

Round 1 tee times