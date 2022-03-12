Pike shoots 62 to lead TPS Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

Aaron Pike has embraced a zen-like state to take command of the TPS Hunter Valley tournament at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Pike fired the round of the day in Saturday’s second round, playing the front nine in just 29 strokes in his tally of seven-under 62 to be three strokes clear heading into the final round on Sunday.

New South Welshman Josh Armstrong (67) will join Pike in the final group with Kiwi sensation Momoka Kobori (69) to play alongside Queensland’s Michael Sim (66) as the TPS Junior Players Series joins the leading players for the final day of the Webex Players Series.

Pike has already finished top-15 in Players Series tournaments at Rosebud and Bonnie Doon this season but put himself in position to leave the Hunter Valley with the top prize with a scintillating display.

The 36-year-old parred his opening hole and then got hot, making birdie on six of his next eight holes and then making birdie at the par-3 12th following a brilliant tee shot.

There were crucial par saves at the 14th and 15th holes from just inside 10 feet and then an up-and-down from the front of the 18th green secured the honour of low round of the tournament and a sizeable advantage with just one round to play.

Admitting that the uncertainty around the week, lack of practice round and adjusted playing conditions may have rattled him in his younger days, Pike has instead leant on the work he has done on his mental state in recent years.

The 2020 NT PGA champion has become more accepting of the bad bounces golf invariably dishes out and even before the tournament began knew his improved mindset would be an important asset.

“Before the first round I was thinking it was one of those weeks where you just have to keep your head on,” Pike said.

“There’s nothing you can do. It’s wet out here, there are going to be some situations that are not going to go your way and all that kind of stuff.

“It’s just one of those weeks and golf is becoming more and more like that for me. Maybe I’m just finally realising it.”

Brilliant tee shot sets up Aaron Pike's seventh birdie of the day at the par-3 12th. He now leads by 3.#TPSHunterValley #WebexPlayersSeries pic.twitter.com/FZgwcvHWEd — #TPSHunterValley | PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 11, 2022

Such was his front-nine performance and the reduced par of 69 that a sub-60 round was a distinct possibility as Pike made the turn.

A near miss at 17 was his best chance to add to his birdie tally over the final six holes as he leant on his noted proficiency with the putter to keep bogeys off his card.

“Second group out on the front nine and it was like I was putting on the greatest greens I’ve ever seen,” Pike effused of the Cypress Lakes playing surfaces that were rolling noticeably quicker than in Round 1.

“They were just immaculate to start off the day. If we could somehow keep them like that, the boys will just have 20 putts around here, they’re incredible.

“That front nine I kept giving myself eight and nine footers and I rolled everything in.

“Golfers are like fishermen; you never want to give one back.

“I didn’t get the chance to make the birdies the last few but I had some really good looks.”

Like Pike, Kobori has been a regular feature on the Webex Players Series leaderboards.

Winner of a 36-hole mixed tournament on New Zealand’s Charles Tour last year, Kobori got to seven-under through six holes on Saturday but dropped shots at 11, 15 and 16 saw her sign for an even-par 69 to be tied with Armstrong at five-under.

“It was definitely a bit of an up and down day today,” Kobori conceded, seeking to follow Hannah Green as a female winner of a Players Series event.

“The front nine I struck the ball pretty well – I think I hit all the greens in regulation which was pretty cruisy – and then the back nine was a little bit hectic but managed to finish with a birdie so I’m happy with that.”

Sim and New South Welshman Jay Mackenzie both shot 66 on Saturday to be tied with Cassie Porter (68) for fourth at four-under par with Ben Campbell (69), Ben Wharton (64), Peter Wilson (67), Brad Kennedy (69) and South Coast amateur Kelsey Bennett (68) in a share of seventh at three-under.

Entry to the final round on Sunday is free for spectators with television coverage to start at 12.30pm AEDT on Fox Sports, Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport in New Zealand.