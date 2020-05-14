Tips you need to know from our PGA Professionals

Golf is back around Australia but if you’re feeling a little rusty when you first hit the course, check out these helpful tips from our PGA Professionals to help you get back into the swing of things.

Terry Pilkadaris

With over 20 years experience playing on golf tours around the world and three Asian Tour wins under his belt, Terry Pilkadaris knows his golf. Well-known for his entertaining and informative #TourTipTuesdays and #ShortGameSaturdays clips, Terry is sharing his knowledge with you via online lessons and tips uploaded to his Instagram page. If you’re Victorian-based, you can now also book in a lesson with Terry at Keysborough Golf Club.

John Wright

With New South Wales golf courses remaining open through COVID-19 lockdown, Yamba Golf and Country Club Head PGA Professional John Wright has been able to keep in touch with his clients while sharing their journeys and some helpful tips on his Instagram page. Swing improvement is just one area of expertise for the Ladbrokes Legends Tour player who covers all areas of the game online.

Duane Kirwan

Bayview Golf Club PGA Professional Duane Kirwan takes over the Bayview Golf Club Instagram account every Tuesday to bring the club’s followers his favourite tips and tricks of golf. From chip shots to beginner swings and tight lies, there’s plenty to learn from Duane and his team.

Bradley Hughes

The name Brad Hughes is one many golf fans will know. Now based in the US as a PGA Professional and coach to some of the world’s best, the two-time Australian Masters winner and Presidents Cup player is pairing up with his clients to bring helpful golf tips to his followers. His golf throwbacks are always good viewing too.

Mitchell Brown

When he’s not plying his trade on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series or ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Doyalson Springs Golf Range PGA Professional Mitchell Brown is sharing his favourite golf tips. From putting tips to chipping drills on his Instagram to online and private lessons, Mitchell has got your game covered.

Thinking about booking in a lesson with a PGA Pro? Find your local golf Professional here and take your game to the next level.