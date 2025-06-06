adidas PGA Pro-Am Series North Qld Swing: Bogey-free Fairfax claims title in Mackay - PGA of Australia

Gavin Fairfax stuck to his plan and held off a charging Lincoln Tighe to win one of the biggest events on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the PIMS Mackay Festival of Golf Pro-Am.

Rounds of 63-67 gave the Queenslander a 36-hole total of 12-under-par and his first pro-am title for 2025.

Tighe (NSW) produced the lowest round of the event, a 9-under-par 62, in the final round, which included a front nine of 30, to end up one shot behind after starting Friday in a share of 14th.

Host club amateur Josh Reid finished in impressive tie for seventh after shooting a 65 in the second round.

The pro-am, contested by a host of regulars from the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, was one of the features of the celebrations for Mackay Golf Club’s 100th anniversary.

Turning point

A two-shot leader after day one, Fairfax immediately set about consolidating his advantage with birdies at the first and third holes on day two, while his nearest challenger, James Gibellini, fell away.

Fairfax completed his 36 holes without a bogey and had the luxury of only needing a par on the par-5 18th to secure the one-shot win, his first title since Keysborough last March.

Quick quotes

Fairfax said: “I think I was 3-under through nine. I got both the par fives and then hit a good approach into the third, so that kind of got the momentum going a little bit.

“On the back nine, I kind of knew where I sat so I played away from a few pins. And being honest, I probably should have played a little more aggressively on the back nine.

“I did enough just to not put any damage on the card and I think that’s the main objective when you’ve got a lead and you’re trying to get it done.”

Leading scores

1 Gavin Fairfax (Qld) 63-67 – 130

2 Lincoln Tighe (NSW) 69-62 – 131

3 Douglas Klein (Qld) 66-67 – 133

4 Lucas Higgins (NSW) 69-65 – 134

T5 Alex Edge (NSW) 69-66 – 135

T5 Sam Brazel (NSW) 67-68 – 135

T7 Jack Munro (Qld) 71-65 – 136

T7 Josh Reid (Qld, a) 71-65 – 136

T7 Lachlan Aylen (Vic) 71-65 – 136

T7 James Gibellini (Qld) 65-71 – 136

Next up

The North Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series finishes with the Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am on Sunday.

Andrew Campbell leads the standings in the North Queensland Series sponsored by Mackay Regional Council at 15-under-par, three ahead of Brendan Smith and four clear of Lachlan Aylen.

June 1

Campbell cashes in at Sarina

Coffs Harbour-based professional Andrew Campbell hopes to repeat his North Queensland Series win of two years ago after a three-shot win at the CMR Recycling Sarina Golf Club Pro-Am.

Victory at Sarina two years ago put Campbell on the path to claiming the North Queensland Series, a double he hopes to repeat in 2025.

Trailing Ben Henkel by three after Round 1, Campbell shot 6-under 64 in Round 2 for an 11-under total, three clear of Tropics Pro-Am winner Connor McDade (67), fellow Coffs product Jack Pountney (68), Will Bruyeres (65) and Brendan Smith (63).

“Fortunately, two years ago when I won this event, it set me up to win the Series prize,” said Campbell.

“That was my focus coming up here. I wanted to play good golf and put myself in a position to win that Series prize because that means, ultimately, I’m going to play five good rounds of golf.

“It’s almost like a tour event with an extra round. I just want to see where my game’s at and put myself in contention.

“There’s nothing like winning.”

Turning point

With ground to make up in Round 2, Campbell warmed into his work with two pars to start and then unleashed a birdie barrage.

He made four on the trot from the par-5 fifth and then made it six in seven holes with back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11.

A dropped shot at the par-4 12th was a slight stumble, one he regained with a birdie at the very next hole.

Quick quotes

“This win feels a little bit different to the rest,” said Campbell.

“It’s sort of been a little while since I’ve had a win and to come back here and get another win a couple of years since I won here… it feels a bit different.

“It’s really nice after having three months off and being stuck in Coffs where it’s been raining and really haven’t had much time to practise.

“Promising signs to start the season off.”

Leading scores

1 Andrew Campbell 65-64—129

T2 Jack Pountney 64-68—132

T2 Connor McDade 65-67—132

T2 William Bruyeres 67-65—132

T2 Brendan Smith 69-63—132

T6 Dillon Hart 70-63—133

T6 Ben Henkel 62-71—133

T6 Aaron Pike 64-69—133

T6 Tim Hart 67-66—133

Next up

After a couple of days’ rest, the North Queensland Series continues on Thursday for the two-day PIMS Mackay Festival of Golf at Mackay Golf Club.

May 28

McDade cruises home at Tropics

Melburnian Connor McDade has produced two superb days of golf to capture the Mercedes-Benz Tropics Golf Club Pro-Am by two shots, as the North Queensland Swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series got underway.

It is McDade’s first win of the year, however it is only his second event, and the win pockets him a nice $4,490 for topping the $25,000 event moving him to seventh on the National Pro-Am Order of Merit.

With rounds of 66 and 65, the Royal Melbourne Golf Club member finished at 13-under, clear of Brendan Smith (11-under) in second, and the in-form Jay McKenzie (8-under) in third.

Turning point

With Smith and McKenzie matching McDade’s final day 65, it was really the Victorian’s opening round that proved the difference.

His 6-under 66 on day one was the best round by two-shots on a day where only six players in the field carded a sub-70 round.

Quick quotes

McDade said: “It’s a nice hot start to the Troppo Tour, which is what I was looking for, so I’m stoked to put two hot rounds together.

“Brendan (Smith), he’s obviously a great player and has been for a long time. I don’t think he ever got within one shot of me at any time, but I just felt the pressure from him all day long. He had no let up and he was really trying to win the event, so that made it a lot tougher down the stretch.

“He (Smith) nearly holed his pitch shot on the last. He was really aggressive off the tee and put himself about 40-metres out from the green and nearly holed it. So that would’ve made it a little bit more interesting. But yeah, I made a really solid par on the last, so got it done.”

Leading scores

1 Connor McDade 131

2 Brendan Smith 133

3 Jay McKenzie 136

4 William Bruyeres 137

5 Lachlan Aylen, Dean Jamieson, Ben Hollis 140

Next up

The North Queensland Series sponsored by Mackay Regional Council begins with the 36-hole CMR Recycling Sarina Golf Club Pro-Am starting Saturday.