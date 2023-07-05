PGA partnership with TrackMan a win for fans - PGA of Australia

TrackMan and the PGA of Australia have extended and expanded their partnership, producing a big win for golf fans who will watch Australasia’s best golfers on their screens over the upcoming summer of golf.

As part of the new partnership, TrackMan technology, highlighted by the popular shot-tracking feature, will be incorporated into PGA TV broadcasts of the PGA Tour of Australasia and select events on the WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA Legends Tour.

PGA Director of Commercial Australasia Michael McDonald said: “The addition of TrackMan’s suite of statistics and tracking for the upcoming season will enhance our broadcast for the millions of viewers who tune into the summer of golf. It’s a great result for our fans.”

TrackMan has also taken its support for the PGA’s membership and education programs another step further by expanding its presence at the PGA Learning Hub at Sandhurst.

Coaching Programs Manager, PGA of Australia Nick Bielawski said: “TrackMan technology is industry leading and everyone from Tour Professionals to the everyday golfer can use TrackMan to better their game.

“The Learning Hub facility at Sandhurst is world-class and the expanded presence means our students continue to have access to the technology, tools and training they need to forge a successful career in the golf industry.

“We have expanded the Learning Hub facility at Sandhurst even further by opening a new simulator facility which is open 24 hours a day, open to the public and where all golfers can utilise TrackMan technology to access a huge range of data and ultimately improve their game.”

TrackMan Senior Vice-President, Sales & Business Development, Matthew M. Frelich said: “We are pleased to have signed a new strategic partnership agreement with the PGA of Australia, expanding upon our long-standing education partnership where we have worked closely together to bring accurate ball and club measurement data and TrackMan University education to the PGA Members.

“With the new agreement, we will also cover broadcasting and ball-tracking as part of PGATV’s coverage of the Australasian summer of golf.

“We are very excited about bringing our ball measurement and tracking technology to the Australian golfing community together with the PGA.”