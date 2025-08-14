PGA of Australia, GolfWA moving in under one roof - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia’s WA office and GolfWA will operate under one roof for the first time when both governing bodies complete a switch to SportHQ in Floreat.

GolfWA will make the move in late August, with the PGA of Australia’s WA-based staff to follow suit a month later. Both bodies expect to be fully operational at their new headquarters by September 1 and October 1 respectively.

The PGA of Australia’s WA officehas been based at Wembley Golf Course since 2016, while GolfWA has operated out of premises in South Perth since formation in 2011.

SportHQ is the headquarters of peak body SportWest and is a hotbed of sporting administration, with tenants including Rugby WA, Western Force, Lacrosse WA, Sports Medicine Australia and Triathlon WA.

The PGA of Australia’s WA State Manager, Brendon Allanby,believes the move will be a positive one for golf in the state.

“The PGA enjoys a strong relationship with GolfWA and this move will enhance how both organisations work together into the future,” he said.

“We thank the Town of Cambridge for allowing us to call Wembley Golf Course home these past nine years. It is truly a world-class facility.”

SportHQ is the home of more than a dozen WA sporting bodies

GolfWA Chief Executive Gary Thomas added: “Sharing working space with the PGA will allow close collaboration and sharing of best practice processes that can only further benefit golf in the state.”

All phone and email contact details will remain the same, and PGA Members will not notice any interruption in service during the move.