Brisbane’s best golfing jockey revealed at BMW Australian PGA Jockey Challenge - PGA of Australia

Ronald Stewart earned bragging rights as the best golfer in the Brisbane jockey ranks by defeating a field that included Melbourne Cup winner Robbie Dolan in the inaugural BMW Australian PGA Jockey Challenge.

Contested at Royal Queensland Golf Club, which will host this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship from November 27-30, Stewart shot a round of 89 to beat fellow Nudgee Golf Club member Dolan by a single shot.

A winner of 97 races across his career, Stewart is a 16 handicapper who, like many of his jockey mates, has developed a strong love of golf.

The highlight of his round was a birdie at the par-4 second hole.

“I’ve had a couple of broken ribs, so it’s good to get out back on the course and I’ve surprised myself today,” Stewart said.

“I haven’t hit a ball for six or seven weeks.

“It’s been a real pleasure to play a golf course like this one. I was lucky enough to get out here before the Australian PGA last year and it just helped having that experience going around it once, knowing where to go, especially around the greens.

“We’re all pretty competitive, so it’s good to get one up on the others today.”

Dolan, who has reduced his handicap from 18 to 12 in the past year despite all the extra attention and off-track appearances a Melbourne Cup-winning jockey receives, could have forced a countback had he parred his final hole, a bogey leaving him one short of his good mate.

“I didn’t play like a 12 handicap today, but I still had a bit of fun,” Dolan said.

“My handicap has come down quickly. I’ve probably almost come down too quickly because I’m probably not playing to my handicap, but I am just really enjoying it.

“I’d love to get down to at least single digits. That’d be pretty cool. Whether I have the ability or not, I’m not sure.

“I’d probably need to go and get a few lessons just to help me to that single digit mark.”

The BMW Australian PGA Jockey Challenge was held in conjunction with the Brisbane Racing Club

Melbourne Cup winner Robbie Dolan in action at Royal Queensland