PGA Institute partners with Holmesglen Education First Youth Foyer - PGA of Australia

Three young Melbourne women have become the first beneficiaries of a new educational initiative between the PGA Institute and the Holmesglen Institute.

With the objective of providing more educational opportunities for Melbourne’s youth, the PGA Institute has deepened its partnership with Holmesglen Institute by launching a scholarship program in conjunction with Launch Housing’s Youth Foyer initiative.

Students from the Holmesglen Youth Foyer can now earn a scholarship to undertake the Diploma of Business through weekly facilitated workshops.

Located in Glen Waverley, the Education First Youth Foyer is run by Launch Housing in partnership with the Brotherhood of St. Laurence and Holmesglen TAFE. It provides young people between the ages of 16-25, who are unable to live at home, access to mainstream education, training and employment opportunities, while living in student-style accommodation. It is one of two Education First Youth Foyers run by Launch Housing in Melbourne.

Students are provided with learning tools and skills, safe and affordable accommodation for up to two years, education and employment opportunities, and the opportunity to develop independent living skills.

They also gain access to work placements, providing a holistic program, with the training to be conducted onsite at the Youth Foyer.

Ebony, Taylor and Tiara are the first scholarship recipients and are already enrolled and eager to begin their studies.

“The program has been really interesting and engaging and it’s not something that I would have thought about doing before. I really enjoy it and am excited to learn more,” said Ebony.

“I enjoy how interactive it is. It’s really engaging for me and talk to people and talk to people in the real world.”

“I really like how its small class and you get one-on-one engagement and it really helps with getting the work done, you can go at your own pace,” added Taylor.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman is proud to enhance the PGA Institute’s educational offerings through the program.

“At the PGA Institute, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding educational options and initiatives,” said Kirkman.

“We also aim to empower and nurture, and through this scholarship program in conjunction with Homesglen’s Education First Youth Foyer, we are proud to be able to offer that support to even more young Melbourne students.

“We’re excited to welcome our first three scholarship recipients and we’re eager to build on our our relationship with Youth Foyer to expand this program into the future.”

On top of the regular training workshops and workforce placements, the three students will also gain valuable insights through Youth Foyer’s existing relationship with the Hawthorn Football Club.

