PGA Institute launches secondary schools tournament for September holidays - PGA of Australia

The PGA Institute is excited to announce the inaugural “PGA Institute Secondary Schools Tournament,” a Victorian Order of Merit event.

Open to all secondary school students in Victoria, this 18-hole stroke event will feature both gross and nett categories.

Held at the Sandhurst Club Champions course, participants will receive a packed lunch, complimentary buggies, and free range balls.

This event offers a great opportunity for students and parents to enjoy the Sandhurst Club, learn about the PGA Institute, and discover the various opportunities available for to students.

DETAILS:

Title: 2024 PGA Institute Secondary

Schools Tournament

Venue: SANDHURST CLUB

Date: FRIDAY 4th OCTOBER 2024

Entry Fee:                    $30.00 (inc. GST)

Inclusions:                   Pre-Round Lunch Pack and Prizes

Eligibility:                    Secondary School Students

Format:                       18 Hole Stroke Play

Tee Times:                   1pm Shotgun Start

Registration:               11.30am

GA Handicap Limit:    36.0 (Boys), 45.0 (Girls)

Entries Open:              9.00am on Monday the 8th July

Entries Close:              12:00 on Friday 13th September

Course:                        Champions

Contact:                      John Speirs 0409 990 951 [email protected]

Complimentary buggies (limited numbers) & range balls. Entries are via Golf Australia Website at https://www.golf.org.au/events


